Bearcats extend winning streak to seven games.

After not playing last week due to a string of rainouts, the Binghamton women’s softball team picked up where they left off Tuesday evening by sweeping St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader. BU dominated both games, defeating the Bonnies 10-1 and 9-1, respectively. As a team, the Bearcats’ offense batted .380 while the pitching staff tossed 14 strikeouts across both games.

“We have been playing really well and have some great momentum right now,” wrote Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “I was happy that we were able to continue that yesterday, and gave us some confidence going into this weekend against Maine.”

Game one began at a standstill, with neither Binghamton (22-10, 4-2 America East [AE]) nor St. Bonaventure (2-25) scoring through the opening two frames. Binghamton only managed one hit during this opening stretch, a single from freshman infielder Elisa Allen in the second inning. BU’s offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth — kick started by redshirt junior infielder Gabby Guerrero connecting for a triple down the right field line. Then, a single from redshirt junior outfielder Brianna Santos drove in Guerrero and made it a 1-0 ballgame. BU then got two more runners on base after a second single from redshirt junior designated hitter Lindsey Walter, before Allen cleared the bases with a three-run home run to put Binghamton up 4-0 at the end of the frame.

“Our whole pitching staff has had great outings, and they are building confidence,” Bump wrote. “Our defense has been locked down, which lets our pitchers throw relaxed and not feel like they have to be perfect. And you’re seeing their success come from their looseness and knowing that on the other side of the ball, our offense is hot and we will score runs.”

While the Bonnies responded with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, the scoreboard read 5-1 by the end of the inning after a Binghamton sacrifice bunt from Guerrero in the bottom of the frame. Not long after, in the sixth inning, a five-run outburst by the Bearcats solidified their win. This came after sophomore catcher Emma Lawson hit a single that drove in two runs to begin a sequence of five runs plated across the frame to trigger the mercy rule and end the game with a 10-1 win. Senior pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux went the distance on the mound, finishing with eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits all game.

“Our at-bats early on in the game were quality, [but] we just weren’t getting results,” Bump wrote. “We were really happy how the girls stayed focused and kept with it and eventually the results came.”

Binghamton maintained its momentum going into the second half of the doubleheader, yet again entering a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the second. After a walk plated Binghamton’s first run of the game, Lawson continued to maximize her at-bats with a two RBI single, which gave BU a 3-0 lead. A sac fly from sophomore outfielder Bella Farina and a fielder’s choice then made it 5-0 Bearcats through the fourth.

“A lot of our hitters had big days yesterday,” Bump wrote. “[Lawson] had a great day, and [she] stays really poised in tough situations. She is one of our mentally tough hitters and always wants to be the one to get the job done.”

After St. Bonaventure got on the board with a run in the top of the sixth inning, another RBI single from Lawson began a stretch of four more Binghamton runs — capped off by freshman utility Sami Levine’s first collegiate home run — brought an end to the second game via the mercy rule, completing the sweep with a 9-1 victory. Going the distance was sophomore pitcher Olivia Kennedy who added six strikeouts while allowing just one run.

“We had some big at bats with two outs with runners on, and those are the innings we need to continue to have in conference play,” Bump wrote.

The Bearcats will remain home to resume AE play, hosting Maine for a three-game series this coming weekend. First pitch for the first game is set for noon on Saturday, April 13 at the Bearcat Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.