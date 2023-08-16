The Binghamton men’s cross-country team looks to improve on its second-place finish at the 2022 America East (AE) Championships under Binghamton head coach Annette Acuff in 2023.

After posting its highest finish at the America East (AE) championships in 2022, the Binghamton men’s cross country will look to have another successful season under the leadership of Binghamton head coach Annette Acuff.

At the 2022 AE Championships, the Bearcats finished as runners-up to UMass Lowell, with three runners finishing in the top ten. In the 8000, senior Matthew Cavaliere, junior Josh Stone and senior Ryan Guerci finished sixth, seventh and eighth with times of 24:18, 24:23 and 24:31, respectively. BU also had runners place at 28th, 32nd, 43rd, 45th, 46th and 71st.

The Bearcats are scheduled to compete in the Harry Lang Invitational where they placed fourth last fall, the Iona Meet of Champions where they placed fourth, the Lehigh Paul Short Meet where they placed 44th and the ECAC/IC4A Championships where they placed 18th of 31.

In recent years, the men have failed to send any runners to the NCAA Championships but will look to change that this coming season. With four newcomers and a myriad of returning runners, including Stone and Guerci, the men will look to finish at the top of the AE conference once again.

BU is set to kick off its season at the Harry Lang Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. First race is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at the Harry H. Lang Cross Country Course in Hamilton, New York.