In the latest episode of PD Bearcast, the Pipe Dream sports section chats with softball’s all-time hits leader, senior outfielder Jessica Rutherford. (00:26). We also offer our takes on the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks’ head coaching vacancy and Tim Tebow’s progression for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10:17).

This episode was hosted by sports editor Samuel Ditchek, assistant sports editors Grace Palumbo and Evan Cole, sports intern Justin Zion and contributing writer Julian Guevara. The show is edited by Jillian Forstadt. Thank you to Jessica Rutherford and David O’Brian.

