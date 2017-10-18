Wesch's game-winner powers Binghamton to fifth victory

Rachel Tomei/Staff Photographer Redshirt freshman back Kurt Wesch found his offensive game this week, netting two goals over Binghamton’s past two games, including the game-winner against Bucknell. Close

With less than 15 minutes left in the second half and the score tied up at one point each, the Bearcats looked as though they were headed for their fifth straight overtime game. Redshirt freshman back Kurt Wesch had other plans in mind as he scored his second goal in two games to give Binghamton the lead, and ultimately the game, 2-1, over Bucknell University. With this win, the Bearcats improve to a 5-6-3 overall record and maintain their 1-1-2 American East Conference record.

The game began relatively slowly, with BU and the Bison exchanging shots, but neither finding the back of the net. Both teams played similarly as the Bearcats earned a slight advantage in time of possession as the half neared. When the first period ended, the score was stuck at 0-0, but the Bearcats were making the necessary adjustments.

“We started out fairly even, and then we just started to grow in possession more, and I thought a couple of our guys were really, really good,” said BU head coach Paul Marco.

The second half started right where the first left off until a foul on Bucknell senior forward Ben Derleth set Binghamton up for a free kick. Freshman midfielder Noah Luescher fired a cross to junior midfielder Harrison Weilbacher, who redirected the ball for the first goal of the game, and his first of the season.

This was Luescher’s fifth assist of his rookie season, leading the team. The Bison struck back quickly, however, as freshman midfielder Matt Thorsheim scored off of a deflection just 25 seconds later.

“We go up, and then all of a sudden, I look back, and the ball is in our goal,” Marco said.

After the two quick-fire goals, both teams settled down, until Binghamton was given a second free kick opportunity in the 77th minute. Redshirt senior back Charlie Novoth took the free kick from around midfield, and Wesch managed to head the ball into the back of the net. Wesch’s goal marked the second week in a row that he has scored either a game-winning or game-tying goal.

“[Wesch has] grown leaps and bounds this year, we knew he was gonna be a good one, but we didn’t know he would be able to show such growth,” Marco said.

Prior to this game, the Bearcats had done something they had never done before: played four straight overtime games. Capturing the victory in regulation was a nice change of pace for the Bearcats.

“We were hopeful that this game wasn’t going to go to overtime, we were fortunate, obviously it was an even game, to come out on top, on a very well-organized Bucknell team,” Marco said. “We’re feeling fortunate now that we’re driving home, on time.”

The Bison outshot the Bearcats 19-8 throughout the game and 5-2 with regard to shots on goal. Both of Binghamton’s shots on target found the back of the net. In goal, redshirt freshman Isaiah Pettis made his first career start, recording four saves against Bucknell.

BU will face off against UMass Lowell next Saturday in a conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.