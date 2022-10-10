BU remains unbeaten in four straight matches.

The Binghamton men’s soccer team took on Albany during this year’s homecoming match on Saturday. BU went into its third America East (AE) match looking for its first conference victory in front of a crowd of almost 1,200 fans. Despite the two teams having a plethora of scoring opportunities, the game finished as a scoreless tie.

“It was a great game to watch,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “Both teams attacked and had good chances.”

The opportunities were on display for both sides as BU (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) put up 12 shots to the Great Danes’ (3-5-3, 2-0-1 AE) nine. Each team attempted shots at a high clip on the net as well. The Bearcats had seven shots on goal and Albany had six. However, none of these shots were able to find the back of the net, largely due to the strong play of both goalkeepers. Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda played his seventh straight game for Binghamton, making six saves.

BU’s defense also heavily contributed to its clean sheet. They contained a relentless Albany offense during numerous fast breaks. One of these breaks came in the 73rd minute, when Albany cleared a ball from deep in its own end to the half-field line. The ball was received by a Great Dane forward, and a 2-on-2 breakaway was launched. The forwards never found any room for an open chance, however, as the only shot the visitors could put together was contested, back-heeled and then easily covered by Roorda.

“We’ve been working in training to be more compact and organized in the back,” said junior back William Noecker. “I think it showed tonight.”

In the second half, the intensity of the game ramped up, energized by the noise of the crowd. Fouls and yellow cards were being called every few minutes, and the game ended with a total of 23 fouls and five yellow cards between the two squads. Binghamton was responsible for 16 of the 23 fouls, while the home team committed ten fouls in the second period alone. One of these fouls was committed by the Great Danes in the 59th minute and senior back Michael Bush was given the nod to take the resulting free kick. Bush placed the ball inside the Albany 6-yard box, where it found the foot of Noecker. Noecker launched the ball to the bottom left of the woodwork, but the Albany goalkeeper scooped it up. The Great Danes then went on a quick counter-attack that sprung a 3-on-2. The opportunity was squandered quickly thanks to a strong slide tackle by Bush, who came sprinting down the middle of the field on defense.

The entire game was defined by quick counter-attacks and long stands in the offensive zones. However, Marco believes that the Bearcats can be better at controlling the pace.

“I thought we could be a little faster,” Marco said. “When we got tired, it got a little slower for us.”

Of the six BU players to record a shot attempt, sophomore back Carlo Cavalar led the way with three of his own while a few Bearcats followed. The Bearcats ended the match scoreless for the eighth time this season while also holding their opponent to zero for the third time. After this tie, the Bearcats have earned their second conference point thanks to back-to-back AE ties and now sit at fifth in the league, tied with NJIT. After ending its 16-game winless streak against Hartford on Sept. 27, BU has not lost in four straight opportunities.

Binghamton is next slated to take on UMass Lowell on Saturday, Oct. 15th. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.