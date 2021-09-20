Binghamton set to begin America East play

Just outside of the 18-yard box, the Binghamton men’s soccer team earned an opportunity to go two goals up against Monmouth University after a 20th-minute red card was pulled on a Hawk player. Graduate student midfielder Noah Luescher stepped up to the free kick earned toward the left side of the Hawks’ territory. Luescher curled the ball into the top right corner of the net as the goalie stood motionless. The Bearcats took their 2-0 lead all the way to full-time.

Luescher continued to climb the ranks of the Binghamton record books, as his goal gives him possession of fourth place for career goals in BU’s Division I era.

“Today was a great response from our guys,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco, per bubearcats.com. “[Redshirt junior goalkeeper P.J. Parker] and our four backs were very good. We had very good performances today by a lot of our guys.”

In addition to scoring two goals, the Bearcats were able to shut the Hawks out for the entirety of the game. Parker played all 90 minutes in his second complete game of the year. Parker recorded four saves and his shutout performance was his third career solo shutout.

The first goal came in the seventh minute as the Bearcats looked to obtain an early lead. Finding himself deep into Monmouth territory, Luescher stood with the ball on the left flank just outside the 18-yard box, faking right and dribbling left. He passed the ball across field where it found the head of junior forward Matt Cozetti. Cozetti, just inside the goal area, knocked the ball to the far side of the net. A driving junior midfielder Ethan Homler ensured Cozetti’s effort as he tapped the ball in right on the goal line.

Homler now leads the team in goals with four and points with nine. His goal this weekend was also his third game-winner of the year.

BU cooled off a bit in the second half, as their first-half shot total of eight was cut in half. Despite the cooldown, the Bearcats were able to match the Hawks’ shot tally while retaining the shutout.

Binghamton’s first conference matchup against Stony Brook is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.