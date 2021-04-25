Bearcats concede most goals ever in America East conference matchup

The Binghamton women’s lacrosse team was part of a record-breaking performance last Saturday when they traveled to play UMBC. The Retrievers put on an impressive offensive showing against BU, scoring the most goals ever in an America East (AE) conference matchup with 27, and BU was blown out 27-16.

“Our offense showed up today and did the job we asked them to and it was really just a battle of offensive forces out there on both ends,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “For defense, it wasn’t our best game, we knew they were going to be a tough team to compete against but UMBC got the best of us today.”

The Retrievers (6-4, 5-3 AE) opened up with six unanswered goals in the first six minutes, but the Bearcats (3-4, 3-4 AE) were able to cut down the deficit to as few as four goals. However, UMBC ended the half on a tear and took a 16-8 lead into the locker room. Though the second half was closer, Binghamton still fell 11 goals short on the day.

“We did not have the ball very much in the first 10 minutes,” Allen said. ”But once we had it in our end, we were converting on our opportunities, so it was just a matter of getting those stops defensively. We made some adjustments in the draw area that got us a few more possessions, especially in the second half, but I think it is hard to score goals and come out of a hole if you are not winning the draw and not stopping the ball.”

While the Bearcats were on the losing end of the record-breaking matchup, they were able to net their second-highest scoring total of the season. The 43 combined goals between the teams set a new AE record, breaking the previous record of 39. Last week’s AE offensive player of the week and rookie of the week, UMBC freshman attack Dymin Gerow, and her teammate, sophomore attack Claire Bockstie, both put up seven goals each.

The Bearcats had nine different goal scorers on the day but were led by freshman midfielder Madison Murphy, who tallied a career-high five goals and had one assist.

“[Murphy] just knew the game plan today and she executed it very well,” Allen said. “Across the board, it came down to her teammates finding her and those girls that were feeding her on the inside and getting her assists. It was all about teamwork today — she worked well with a lot of other people out on the offensive end.”

The Bearcats will conclude their regular season with a game against conference rivals UAlbany on Saturday, May 1. First draw control is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.