Zach Cooks — NJIT, Sr., G

In his senior season, Cooks will look to help NJIT make an instant impact in the program’s first season in the America East (AE). Cooks is a talented scorer, having led NJIT’s previous conference, the Atlantic Sun Conference, in scoring last season with 19.7 points per game. He also led the conference in minutes played last season and in steals two seasons in a row. His success last year earned him second-team all-conference honors. Cooks has a solid track record playing against Binghamton as well, as he scored 35 points against the Bearcats in their meeting last season. If NJIT succeeds in the AE this year, Cooks will surely be at the heart of it.

Nick Guadarrama — New Hampshire, Jr., F

Over the course of his career, Guadarrama has found a more consistent role in New Hampshire’s starting lineup and has shown himself to be a player with much potential upside on both sides of the basketball. Guadarrama led the Wildcats in scoring last season with 12.9 points per game and finished fifth in the AE in rebounding with 7.1 boards per game. His size particularly benefits New Hampshire on the offensive rim, as he secured 69 offensive rebounds last season. Guadarrama scored 20 or more points four times last year and recorded six double-doubles. As a sophomore, he started 26 of 30 games for the Wildcats, and now, in his junior year, he is expected to be an even more prominent player.

Cameron Healy — Albany, Jr., G

Every basketball team needs a sharp-shooter. For Albany, it’s Healy who fills that role. Healy finished tied for 10th in the AE in scoring last season, with many of his contributions coming from 3-point range. Healy ranked fourth in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage and second in 3-pointers made per game. He even amassed a 58-game streak with at least one shot made from downtown, a streak that ended late last season. Healy is also a model of consistency from the free-throw line, having ranked first in the AE and fifth in the entire nation in free-throw percentage. His accuracy both from range and from the line makes him a dangerous threat to opposing defenses.

Obadiah Noel — UMass Lowell, Sr., G

With the departure of Christian Lutete due to graduation, it is up to Noel to be the leading force for UMass Lowell, and his performance last season shows that he is capable of being up to that task. Noel plays a key role in the River Hawks’ offense, both for himself and for others. He finished second on the team in scoring last season, barely behind Lutete, and led the River Hawks in both total assists and 3-point percentage, all of which helped him achieve a place on the first-team all-conference. The senior’s role will change a bit this season, as he will be the undisputed face of the team, but if he can maintain his level of play from last year, the River Hawks could be a tricky team to beat this season.

Stef Smith — Vermont, Sr., G

Last season, Vermont coasted to a 14-2 AE record, and Smith was one of the main reasons why. Smith played in all 33 of Vermont’s contests last season and he scored double figures in 26 of them, showing that he’s a scoring threat in every game in which he takes the court. Smith can score both in the paint and from deep. Last season, Smith led the AE in 3-point percentage and hit nearly half of his 3-point attempts in conference play, which played an integral role in Vermont’s success against AE opponents. Even with the departure of Anthony Lamb, Vermont was selected as the solid favorite to win the conference again. If the Catamounts do emerge as AE champions once more, Smith’s abilities on the court will certainly be a factor.