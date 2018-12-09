Happy — or maybe not so happy — finals week, everyone! I don’t know about you, but the semester flew by extremely quickly for me. Because the semester is coming to a close, this issue of PRISM is the last before we all head back home for a much-needed break. I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for sticking with PRISM throughout what was an extremely tough semester for a lot of us.

Because this PRISM serves as both the November and December issue, we start off by commemorating Black Solidarity Day, which fell on Nov. 5 this year. PRISM Photo Co-Editor Romel Adams discusses the 1969 creation and history of Black Solidarity Day and its sustained importance today.

In case you’re looking for entertainment recommendations for the break, PRISM’s got you covered with a couple of reviews. First, we take a look at “Helium,” Rudy Francisco’s book of poetry. Francisco is already a successful spoken-work poet, and he effectively tackles a variety of subjects ranging from love and heartbreak to today’s political climate. There really is something for everyone. We then examine Mick Jenkins’ newest album, “Pieces of a Man.” Borrowing its name from a Gil Scott-Heron album, the rap record is surprisingly vulnerable. Like “Helium,” Jenkins’ album is exceedingly versatile, ensuring that listeners are bound to find a song that resonates.

Of course, it would not be PRISM if we didn’t have a fashion spread. You all know how unpredictable Binghamton weather is, and this issue’s spread reflects the struggle we all face when we’re stuck in that fall/winter purgatory.

Moving on, transport yourself back to the spring semester with writer Stella Huang’s recollection of her spring semester abroad in Suzhou, China. Huang details the life-changing experience and urges other students to study abroad if given the opportunity.

We also shine a light on the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program’s (JUMP Nation) recent Leadership Conference, in which high school students came to Binghamton University and were exposed to the benefits of pursuing higher education. Members of JUMP Nation aim to inspire the younger generation by creating a support network of mentors and peers.

Wrapping up the issue are a series of columns from your editor and assistant editor, respectively. I discuss my opposition to Amazon’s decision to open its second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, specifically considering the probable effects on minority communities that currently reside there. Assistant Editor Tykeem Banini draws attention to the concept of clout chasing and how it can have real consequences, as evidenced by Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The holiday season is upon us, and I hope you all have a break full of warmth and love. But I also want to recognize that the holidays, and the winter in general, can be a tough time for some for a variety of reasons, and I want you to acknowledge this, too. Don’t forget to reach out to your friends while you’re apart. We’re all stronger when we’re connected. With that said, happy holidays to you all! We’ll see you next year!