The changemakers and pacesetters, these are the administrators, officials and student leaders to know about.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger

In January 2012, Stenger took over as BU’s seventh president. Prior to assuming his position at BU, he earned a doctoral degree in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and served Lehigh University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences as a professor and as dean. He also served as interim provost at the University at Buffalo. As president, Stenger has expanded graduate programs and academic programs, increased international research and academic partnerships and hired faculty, with the goal of increasing enrollment and the academic excellence of BU students. He can be reached at (607) 777-2131 or at president@binghamton.edu.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose

Rose, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University, became vice president for student affairs in 2008. He oversees the Division of Student Affairs as it “works collaboratively” with the offices of the provost and president with the goal of ensuring academic excellence. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788 or at brose@binghamton.edu.

Student Association (SA) President Elisheva Ezor

The victor of a five-way election this past spring, Ezor — a senior double-majoring in mathematics and business administration — will serve on the SA’s Executive Board as president for the upcoming year. In her role, Ezor has pledged to be a “strong advocate” for safety and the equitable treatment of the student body by implementing her platform, including mandatory sexual harassment training for student workers and teaching assistants (TAs) and a “fairer expenses policy” for student organizations, who must budget expense funds before requesting reimbursement from the vice president for finance (VPF). Ezor can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

BU Council Representative Nora Monasheri

Also prevailing in a close and highly contested election, Monasheri will serve as the 2023-24 BU council representative. Her role as a voting member of the Council — which supervises certain University operations and reviews budget requests, among other responsibilities — is to give students a direct voice to administration. A policy initiative Monasheri seeks to push for is “mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) guidelines in all syllabi and policies held by BU,” and she can be reached at bucrep@binghamton.edu.

Medical Director Richard Moose

Moose, the medical director at the Decker Student Health Services Center, attended SUNY Upstate Medical Center, completed a residency in family medicine, owned his own practice and has been employed in emergency medicine. He was also recently the medical director at a “sister SUNY School” and can be reached at rmoose@binghamton.edu.

Assistant Director of the LGBTQ Center Nicholas Martin

Serving as the assistant director of the Q Center, a “safe environment” that provides resources to LGBTQ+ students, Martin has over eight years of “progressive experience” in student affairs. He works toward the “holistic development” of BU students and advocates for “underrepresented populations” on campus. Martin can be reached at martinn@binghamton.edu.

Senior Associate Director, Student Employment and Operations at the Fleishman Center Brandy Smith

With her position as the senior associate director of student employment and operations the latest of many roles, Smith has worked at the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development for over 17 years. At the Fleishman Center, which aims to provide a “learning community” that prepares students of all majors for advanced education, careers and purposeful living, Smith’s role includes overseeing the Student Employment Initiative and working to enhance and increase opportunities for students through professional development opportunities, the launch of a student employment grant and assessment of student employment. Smith can be reached at bjsmith@binghamton.edu.

Senior Case Manager and Advocate Anna Jantz

Jantz has served as a senior case manager and advocate at the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC) since December 2019. In her role at the VARCC, which was established as a place where survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence can report an incident and receive support from various resources across campus, Jantz often helps students with “mental health concerns, coping skills, crisis response and advocacy.” She can be reached at ajantz@binghamton.edu.