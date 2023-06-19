The Binghamton University tradition, University Fest, will extend from the Spine to the Peace Quad on Aug. 26, featuring over 250 student organizations, games, giveaways and free food.

Looking ahead to University Fest, Restaurant week and more, a preview of the most important dates and events of the semester.

New Student Move-in and Welcome Program (Aug. 18 to Aug. 19)

Freshman move-in begins a few days prior to the start of classes. This gives incoming students a chance to settle into their new environment, get to know roommates and participate in social activities organized by community assistants (CAs). Take this opportunity to tour campus with friends and explore the dining halls, bowl in the Binghamton University Union Undergrounds and find a good study spot at the Glenn G. Bartle Library.

First Day of Classes (Aug. 22)

Make sure to walk through your schedule before the first day of classes to avoid getting lost or being late. Introduce yourself to professors and socialize with classmates to start off the semester strong. The first day of classes are not usually work heavy and instead focus on going over class requirements, sharing course goals and introducing teaching assistants (TAs).

Add/Drop Deadline (TBD)

The add/drop deadline is the last day students are allowed to add new classes to their schedule or drop classes that they no longer want to take, without filing petitions to advisers or having a withdrawal on their transcript. If after the first week of classes, you feel the need to drop a class because it doesn’t interest you or is too challenging, make sure to do it by this deadline to avoid having to withdraw later in the semester. Any class or schedule changes can be done online through BUBrain.

University Fest (Aug. 26)

UFest is held at the beginning of every fall semester on the Peace Quad and the Spine and gives students the opportunity to explore athletic programs, student organizations, University services and local businesses. Occurring between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with games, giveaways, free food and inflatables, more than 250 student organizations will be tabling to promote their club, explain their mission and tell you how to join. Clubs can teach new skills and provide a sense of community for incoming students.

Fall Concert (TBD)

Before every fall and spring semester, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) releases a music survey to students, which they use to book artists to perform at the University. Tickets are sold at a discounted price, and the concert is held on campus to make attendance more accessible. In previous years, artists like WILLOW and Yung Gravy have performed.

Restaurant Week (Sept. 26 to Oct. 5)

Each semester, restaurants in Downtown Binghamton offer three-course lunch and dinner meals from a special menu. The menu, deals and participating businesses can be found through the EatBing website. Restaurant week gives students and community members alike the opportunity to sample menus from local businesses like Garage Taco, Lost Dog Cafe and Craft Bar + Kitchen at a discounted price.

Homecoming (Oct. 13 to Oct. 15)

Homecoming, organized by the Alumni Association, is a weekend-long experience in which alumni from previous years return to campus. The weekend includes events that allow current students to socialize and connect with alumni currently working in their chosen field. In previous years, activities included tailgates, TIER Talks and block parties.

Finals Week (Dec. 11 to Dec. 15)

Before finals week begins, assess what you need to know, gather study materials and clarify any lingering questions about class content. Take advantage of review sessions and office hours to get a sense of what the final will look like and what you are expected to know. There will be de-stress events held throughout campus for study breaks and Glenn G. Bartle Library will be open 24 hours a day.