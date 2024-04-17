The fashion industry's contribution to climate change is a wake-up call for college students.

Thrift stores sell secondhand clothing and other resale items at a discounted price. Thrifting clothes has increased in popularity in the fashion world, not only because it is more affordable, but also because it is a more fun way of shopping. There is a wide variety of unique clothes to choose from, allowing the shopper to get more creative with their outfits. Thrifting is also more sustainable because it leads to less clothing waste which is, in turn, better for the environment — donated clothes don’t end up in landfills to release greenhouse gases and chemicals that will infiltrate our air and water sources.

The fashion industry is responsible for overproduction and overconsumption, leading to excess waste. Companies produce more and more clothing while more and more consumers buy and order clothes. Every time somebody orders clothes online, more cardboard and plastic packaging ends up being disposed of. Companies are also producing more than they sell — 10 to 40 percent of the 80 to 150 billion garments produced each year are not sold. Still, companies’ hopes of maximizing profit continue to fuel overproduction. The only way they are going to produce less is if we, as consumers, buy from secondhand stores instead. This will create a fashion industry that prioritizes sustainability over quantity.

Many people buy clothes and only wear them once or twice. It is shocking the percentage of what’s in people’s closets that they have actually worn in the last year. Many people buy clothes that they think they really like because of social media trends, bringing them temporary happiness, but the new clothes quickly lose their appeal to the buyer. This phenomenon is brought on by the materialistic society that we live in and false desires manufactured by the fashion industry through advertisements and other marketing strategies — because it works in their favor, even though it hurts the environment. The industry clearly does not care about the excess clothing waste that ends up in our landfills — the waste is considered the industry’s dirty secret.

Another pivotal contributor to clothing ending up in our landfills is the way people dispose of their clothes. Whether you don’t like a piece of clothing anymore or you’ve physically outgrown the piece, donation to those in need is the best option. You can even drop clothes and other knick-knacks off at your local thrift store, where they can be sold to someone else who might want them. Otherwise, clothing ends up in landfills to decompose and release greenhouse gasses and chemicals that get into our water. If we create a system in which clothes are made, bought and kept or otherwise donated, there would be a lot less waste.

As college students, reducing our clothing waste is a great way to combat climate change. We can do this by making sure we are buying versatile pieces, such as basics that go with a variety of outfits or buying timeless pieces that will not die with a trend. When we purchase from first-hand clothing stores, we should make sure that they are committed to sustainability in their production processes. Still, consider secondhand shopping. Just because you are buying secondhand does not mean you cannot still be fashionable — some even say thrifting makes your fashion better and more unique. There are local thrift stores in Binghamton that students already frequent — like Goodwill, Salvation Army and the Thrifty Shopper — that you can go to today.

