Pipe Dream's E-Board and Opinions staff share advice for incoming students.

Grace Scullin, Editor-in-Chief



“As a freshman, there’s a lot of pressure to meet as many people as you can in hopes of making friends. Don’t stress about it too hard — you’ll find your people, even if it’s not in the first two weeks of college. Also, don’t take microeconomics.”



Emma Alicea, Managing Editor



“Don’t stress too hard about the future. Everything will work out the way it is supposed to, as long as you put in the work to get there. Sometimes things work out perfectly when they happen in a way you didn’t expect them to!”



Antonia Kladias, Opinions Editor



“Balance will prevent burnout — even if you have four exams in one week, make time for the things you enjoy and the people around you.”



Jordan Ori, Assistant Opinions Editor



“Push yourself out of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid to do stereotypical ‘freshman’ things.”



Gabriel Przybylo, Sports Editor



“Don’t be afraid to try foreign experiences. Go to that office hour you’ve been putting off and strike up a conversation with a wonky professor, explore the beauty of Binghamton and its surrounding areas, go to the GIM of the club you aren’t certain about.”

Joseph Brugellis, News Editor



“Embrace the unexpected and don’t be afraid to leave your comfort zone. It’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about being in a new environment, but remember that you’re not alone. Be sure to talk to the other people on your dorm floor — one conversation can lead to many more.”



Christina Forte, Arts & Culture Editor



“You don’t need to have everything figured out as a freshman. Make this year about exploring different interests, building new skills and discovering your passions — the right path will become clearer over time.”



Stephanie Downey, Copy Desk Chief



“Embrace college and all it has to offer with an open mind and an open heart. Say yes to new experiences, and don’t be afraid to take chances. When things get overwhelming, take a deep breath and remember that everything has a way of working out in the end.”

Rowan McArthur, Design Manager

“Explore campus as much as possible. Visit the nature preserve and the greenhouse, wander the Glenn G. Bartle Library and Fine Arts basement mazes, flip through oversized books in the libraries — find your spot.”



Johnny Yang, Digital Editor



“Just be yourself.”



Abigail Karavally, Photo Editor



“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to get everything right the first time. Whether it’s making friends or a difficult class, facing these challenges and making mistakes is what helps you learn about yourself. Freshman year is an amazing opportunity to get to know yourself better than ever before and make some of the best friends of your life, but you won’t get that without messing up along the way.”

Yifan Zhang, Video Editor



“Try to eat balanced meals — Binghamton is not known for cuisine, but try to make the best out of it and fuel your body accordingly.”