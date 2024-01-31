Find a third place to be apart from your home or workplace.

The fast-paced, hustle-and-bustle environment of the modern world often puts individuals in perpetual state of anxiety — in a world where work is seemingly never-ending, relaxation and finding social connection are increasingly out of reach. Work infiltrates the home and home-life infiltrates the workplace. There is no time or place for people to just be. According to sociologist Ray Oldenburg, this unfortunate occurrence can be attributed to the lack of a “third place” in modern society. A third place is a space where people pass time, socialize, engage in activity and simply “live” without any underlying responsibilities. The third place must be different from the home and the workplace, which Oldenburg calls “first” and “second” place respectively. Think about any one of your favorite TV sitcoms — “Friends,” “Gilmore Girls,” “A Different World” — all of the characters casted in these programs have third places, whether it be a coffee house or a diner. These places offer characters a space to interact, foster social connection and just enjoy life.

A large portion of this generation lacks a third place because they are so trapped in a cycle of endless productivity that they believe the modern world requires them to be in. If a third place became a consistent part of this generation’s lives, they would discover that happiness and gratifying social interaction are possible, even in our modern, fast-paced world. A third place is not and should not be a luxury — they are required for people to achieve adequate connection and fulfilling lives.

Although the concept of a third place may seem trivial and unnecessary at first, the effects of a third place can be extremely influential toward physical and mental health. Living in a two-place world (home and work) forces people into a “shuttle-system” way of life. They are constantly traveling between their two places, with little time to interact and engage in activities and hobbies that they enjoy. This unfortunate phenomenon became increasingly evident during COVID-19. Any activity was restricted to the realms of our homes — people were forced to work, live and socialize in the same place. These one and two-place lifestyles inevitably led to decreased social connection, interpersonal skills, happiness and overall feelings of fulfillment and satisfaction. Oldenburg himself said that, “social well-being and psychological health depending upon community.”

While a third place sounds perfect in theory, the discovery of one in today’s world may feel impossible. Fortunately for us, colleges and universities are great starts to finding third places considering the vast amount of resources, events and projects on campus. Here are a few tips:

First, determine where your interests and passions lay. Binghamton University hosts many clubs and organizations and they are all excellent choices for third places. Not only do extracurriculars allow you to engage in activities you enjoy or want to learn more about, but they also offer avenues to meet new people and socialize.

Second, the BU community is a vibrant place and third places can include public parks, coffee shops, pool lounges, bars and pubs, community gardens and more.

Keep in mind that, while socialization is a key component of a third place, it is absolutely not required. Third places, both those that incorporate socialization and those that do not, are equally legitimate. A third place can also be a space where people go for time alone, whether that be the Nature Preserve or a club or organization’s office.

The beauty of a third place is that it can be anywhere in the world and serve various purposes. You are not confined to a specific area or region in which peace and interaction are possible. A third place can be an incredibly personal fleet, so there is never a right or wrong answer to finding time outside of work and home. College students, especially, have never needed a third place more than today. Modern society far too often emphasizes wealth, status, productivity and progress, and it’s easy to get swept up in these ideals. People still need a mode of relaxation and social connection outside either home or work — both places where expectations and responsibility are ever present. The ability to enjoy life in a space you’re technically not obligated to be at is a beautiful feeling that every person should experience. Finding a third place in your life can improve happiness and satisfaction in both the short and long term, and as college students, they can shape the comfort that we find in places both familiar and unfamiliar.

Luke Goodman is a freshman majoring in philosophy, politics and law.

