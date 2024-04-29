Guest column from undergraduate student Amari Pavati.

The New Yiddish Bund of Binghamton represents a young but growing Jewish organization on campus, hosting Jewish cultural, educational and political events. All of us on the E-Board have experienced or witnessed antisemitism. Our decision to participate in the Divest from Death campaign was a careful and deliberate choice, motivated by anti-militarism and a shared belief in human rights.

The “Divest from Death” resolution is, of course, inspired by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, but in no way condones every statement they have ever made. It is uniquely written for Binghamton University, focusing heavily on removing military contractors from our campus. It is also designed to allow Jewish organizations, such as Hillel, to remain unaffected. This conflation of antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protest harms everyone. Voices against the occupation and against the ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza are motivated by empathy. We have a right to mourn, speak out and protest — including by using the dollars we give to our University.

At the same time, antisemitism is real and dangerous. Unfortunately, the largest study of incidents is done by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization that openly conflates antisemitism and anti-Zionism. According to them, antisemitic incidents increased 388 percent in the weeks after Oct. 7. While this number cannot be taken as an unbiased fact, it is indicative of a trend. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also reported a 216 percent increase in requests for help and complaints of anti-Arab and Islamophobic bias during that time.

These are interlinked and must be combatted on an interpersonal level on our campus. Hate can thrive in social environments where it is considered acceptable. We must combat stereotypes of Muslim and Arab students as terrorists, terrorist supporters or inherently antisemitic. We must combat antisemitic stereotypes of Jewish students as greedy or evil and remember that Jewish students are in no way at fault for atrocities committed by the government of Israel.

The best widely-accepted definition of antisemitism is the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which student groups and individuals should look to as they ensure our campus remains safe for all Jewish students.

In no way is abandoning or suppressing the Palestinian solidarity movement an effective method for combating antisemitism. Calling for a cease-fire, demanding dignity and supporting Palestinian voices go hand-in-hand with fighting antisemitism.

These ideals are nothing new. Me and many others see a long history of our values in the legacy of the Jewish Labor Bund. Making a homeland wherever we are (doikayt, in Yiddish), fighting injustice perpetrated against us and our neighbors appeals, and criticizing Zionism as a form of exclusionary nationalism and an oppressive force against Palestinians have been present over the century-long Bundist movement.

Having barely survived the Holocaust — the single most horrific chapter in Jewish history — the Jewish Labor Bund still said that “reconciliation of the claims of the Jewish people with the rights of other peoples is the essence of the Bund’s approach to Jewish problems.” Modern Bundists and many other Jewish voices continue this sentiment of collaboration and coexistence.

The Boston Worker’s Circle — a daughter organization of the Bund — was expelled from the Boston Jewish Community Relations Council for standing for a cease-fire. Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) in New York City proudly identifies with doikayt as they, too, call for a cease-fire.

Other United States groups include Jewish groups like Jewish Voices for Peace and If Not Now — they organized one of the largest recent acts of civil disobedience, shutting down Grand Central Terminal and recently held a massive anti-war Passover Seder. Despite repression and police violence, many in Israel/Palestine continue to protest the war. Standing Together supports grassroots cooperation between Palestinians and Israelis while recognizing the one group’s political domination and demanding an end to the occupation. Veteran Israeli soldiers in Breaking the Silence speak out against apartheid and occupation as ex-participants.

There have always been Jewish voices supporting Palestinian liberation and until there is equal coexistence, there will always be more.

Amari Pavati is a guest columnist and a sophomore double-majoring in geography and classical studies.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the views of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the Staff Editorial.