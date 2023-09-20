"The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man" encapsulates character's appeal.

Spider-Man is many things to different people of all ages. Many would argue that he is primarily a character aimed at children. While Spidey has had his fair share of dark, mature stories, he has also had an abundance of less serious affairs. “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man” is a comic story that was published in 1984 by Roger Stern and Ron Frenz and encapsulates the character’s appeal to children perfectly. It shows how Spider-Man can be both a flawed, relatable character and a role model for kids to look up to.

This story is a short one, only consisting of 23 pages. It’s what is referred to in the comic business as a “backup feature.” These were short stories told at the end of a comic that were more low-stakes. Some straight-up call these kinds of stories filler in the sense that they don’t move the main plot forward at all. While this sentiment is not entirely wrong, it still shouldn’t be used to write off these kinds of stories. What makes a backup story so compelling is the fact that the author can write about whatever they want. The audience can, in turn, see their beloved heroes in new and refreshing lights.

This tale starts with Spider-Man entering the room of a young boy named Tim Harrison. Spidey answers all of Tim’s questions and essentially gives the audience a refresher on his origin story. Spidey is about to leave when Tim asks to see his face beneath the mask. Spidey hesitates, then unmasks. Tim and Pete hug each other, with tears coming down Pete’s face. He quickly wipes them away and leaves. On the last panel, we see a saddened Spidey holding his face and a sign that reads “Slocum-Brewer Cancer Clinic.” Tim is revealed to be a leukemia patient who only has weeks to live and tells the interviewer in the paper that his dream is to meet his hero, Spider-Man.

This story is a huge, emotional gut-punch. There are hints littered throughout the story that Spidey is meeting Tim for a very specific reason. The newspaper clippings give backstory to who Tim is, describing him as a Spider-Man super-fan. However, the audience almost feels on edge due to all the personal secrets he shares with this seemingly random young boy. He even reveals his identity to him, which is one of the biggest boundaries Spidey could ever cross. The reveal on the last page makes this story absolutely crushing. It gives the entire story a new angle on multiple readings, which is what a good story should do. It should make the reader notice subtleties upon a second run-through.

Another thing that sticks out about this story is the character writing. At this point in the comics, Spidey is a college student, but he speaks to Tim in a mature tone that is beyond his years. From little things like Peter saying they’re buddies since Tim knows his identity or Tim encouraging Pete to not give up even after all his past failures as a hero. Peter here is both vulnerable in recounting his greatest failure in letting his Uncle Ben die, and a gentle and strong pillar for Tim to look up to. This makes that finale so much more tear-jerking as well.

What’s incredible about this story is how Stern and Frenz packed it all into only 23 pages of a graphic novel. This story also inspired countless other creative teams throughout the years to make similar stories that show Spider-Man’s effect on a child, typically with an incurable illness. These stories only come around once every decade or so, but they are tent poles of the character that remind the audience why he is important. Spider-Man is a relatable role model for people of all ages to aspire to be, but he is particularly loved by children, not due to his strength or powers, but due to his heart.

Nicolas Scagnelli is a senior majoring in English.