Health concerns and antiquated ideas limit effectiveness of older government officials.

This week, Mitt Romney announced he would not run for reelection to make way for younger leaders. Nancy Pelosi cited a similar reason for stepping down as House Speaker last year, although she still plans to run for Senate reelection this year. At the end of his term in January 2025, Romney will have served six years in the senate. This is a short career compared to many other representatives who have served decades in the same position. Romney too recognizes the surprising nature of his decision, citing his popularity and likeliness to win reelection. Romney’s unexpected decision not to run for reelection reflects the need for a new generation of leaders, and he sets an important example for other aging politicians.

Recent news has focused on the effectiveness of older leaders in government roles. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein are notable figures whose ability to serve has recently been questioned. Feinstein is 90 years old and has missed over 90 votes because of health issues. Feinstein has also regularly appeared confused, even beginning to make a speech during a July vote in the Senate. She has refused to step down and plans on finishing this term, making this one her last. Feinstein has made countless leaps in the Senate as an independent voice since 1992, supporting environmental justice, progressive and civil rights movements and criminal justice reform. Her career has made her an icon for women in politics, but her absences diminish her voice in the Senate and prevent her from continuing the great work she has done. Without her stepping down, a younger leader who could better serve in this capacity cannot take over. Older government leaders should step down not only because of the obstacles that come with age, but also to make room for younger leaders who can bring more progressive ideas to politics. Personally, I feel like the same issues are being argued and revisited constantly by the same people, making me disillusioned with politics. New, younger leaders would refresh our political climate with new ideas better suited to their constituents.

Senate minority leader McConnell has also had a long, successful career in the Senate, spanning back to 1984. McConnell has been a notable figure in the Republican Party for decades and served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021. Recently, though, McConnell’s effectiveness in a leadership role has been questioned. Back in July, McConnell froze during a news conference before having to be escorted out by colleagues. The public health declines of McConnell and Feinstein raise questions about their capacity to serve the nation and what may come of the 2024 presidential election.

Of course, age doesn’t always make leaders ineffective, but health concerns and antiquated ideology can inhibit progress and stifle new leadership and ideas. The upcoming 2024 presidential election has brought these issues to the forefront. President Biden is 80 years old, and former President Trump is 77 — almost 70 percent of Americans have concerns about both of these figures being able to serve as president because of their ages. Many Americans have begun advocating for fitness tests and a mandatory retirement age for older leaders. Younger generations have become restless watching older politicians slow down the progress of the nation and take the spots of younger leaders who better understand their wishes and needs.

We can continue to respect older leaders and their careers, but recognize that there is a point where they are no longer fit or needed to serve. At a certain point, a disconnect grows between older and younger generations, and leaders don’t understand the needs of voters. Younger leaders can provide new ideas and practices to a government in desperate need of refreshing. Younger generations are inspired by new faces in politics who can relate to them and are invested in a collective future. As young voters, we should advocate for new leadership and support rising, young politicians who support movements that are important to our generation and our futures. If older leaders refuse to step down, aptitude tests for politicians over a certain age should be instated. But, term guidelines don’t need to change unless they have to. Leaders should be inspired by the actions of Romney and leave space for a younger generation of leaders to rise to the forefront of politics in America.

Antonia Kladias is a sophomore majoring in biochemistry.