Pipe Dream welcomes incoming students with advice from our E-Board.

As per orientation issue tradition, Pipe Dream’s E-Board offers their advice to incoming students. Congratulations on starting this chapter of your lives, and enjoy the independence and new opportunities that come with it!



Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief: “Go with the flow! Saying yes to a random event or trying something new can actually be the best way to make memories and meet lifelong friends.”



Bella Daidone, Managing Editor: “Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Adjusting to a new environment can be difficult, but you’re not alone. Having a support system is important whether it’s your friends, family or professors.”

“Never attribute something to malice, if it can be attributed to incompetence.”



Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor: “Always be open to new experiences. In your free time, explore everything Binghamton has to offer — clubs with people who share your interests, late nights at Nite Owl and all the restaurants in Downtown Binghamton. It’s important to prioritize your studies, but remember to make time for friends and enjoy life at Binghamton University.”



Brandon Ng, News Editor: “Everyone wants to make friends, so put yourself out there and just talk to people! Prioritize establishing genuine relationships because having people you can talk to and trust will make your life so much better when hard times come — and they will.”



Johnny Yang, Sports Editor: “Discover something you are passionate about and pursue it. Find a balance when it comes to your social life and your academics. Most importantly, stay true to yourself!”



Allison Peteka, Copy Desk Chief: “Being independent will be overwhelming at first, but try not to get caught up in the stress. Learning how to manage your time is key, and remember to have fun!”



Alexa Valadez, Design Manager: “Remember that college is not just about academics and career preparation. It’s a transformative experience that should be enjoyed. Make time for friends, hobbies and activities that bring you joy. Cherish the memories you create and make the most of every moment!”

“Don’t be afraid of change. Everyone here is at a time in their lives meant for exploring and discovering the unknown. Keep your mind open and embrace those changes, even if sometimes they don’t work out.”



Elaina Bonora, Fun Page Editor: “It may take a bit of trial and error to find your people. Allow friends to exit your life when their friendship is no longer mutually beneficial — some people are in our lives for a short period of time to teach us a lesson and leave.”



Doris Turkel, Opinions Editor: “Actively pursue organizations and communities that you want to be a part of. This is your time to grow — there are tons of resources and opportunities at your fingertips.”