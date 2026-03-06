In the face of rising international tensions, citizens must be educated and prepared for danger.

In a previous column, I discussed the approaching dilemma of conscription in the future of warfare. Now, with the recent attacks by the United States against Iran, the reintroduction of the draft is becoming an increasingly relevant debate topic.

Some proponents of mandatory military service argue that a country with conscription will be better disciplined and prepared for the unexpected, with better judgment and skills, better coordination and an improved ability to think and act quickly in serious situations. However, implementing conscription risks further dividing an already polarized United States.

One way to avoid this precarious political dilemma is to implement a revived civil defense scheme nationwide through community programming. As a public program, civil defense fulfills the duty of conscription without forced military service by readying a population for duty in emergencies.

The premise of civil defense is to create a nation ready to act during disasters, often through warning systems and education programs. In most cases, unexpected natural or man-made disasters create chaos among the public. Because institutions such as the police or the military are slow to respond to such situations, educating the public is vital to building a self-sufficient nation.

When it was first established during the Cold War, the United States civil defense scheme was primarily focused on surviving a nuclear war, promoting government-led initiatives like duck-and-cover drills and fallout shelters. After the Cold War ended and the threat of immediate danger subsided, awareness of civil defense gradually declined and disappeared, now existing more on a local level.

But there is still a need for a scheme that prepares people for natural disasters and emergencies, instilling basic survival tactics and first-aid training in emergencies where help may take a long time to arrive.

Civil defense fills this need. Civilians who undergo regular education can also be trained in first aid and disaster preparedness, so that later in life they will be aware of and ready for emergencies.

The purpose of reviving civil defense is not just to educate the public, but also to instill a sense of responsibility and community. More often than not, the existing culture in the United States promotes individual excellence and independence, but these traits are counterproductive for survival.

Civil defense is first and foremost a means of educating the public on maintaining order among themselves in cases where no higher authority can govern. In this sense, the purpose of civil defense applies to most incidents where people must be able to defend themselves until help arrives. Therefore, the doctrine behind a nationwide preparedness program is not just education about disasters, but also a change in behavior toward cooperation and critical thinking.

Civil defense also avoids some of the concerns around conscription. Unlike branches of the Armed Forces or their National Guard divisions, civil defense is a public, civilian program that serves a community rather than a strict military chain of command that conscription forces people into. Rather than forced military service, civil defense can provide the same benefits of discipline and readiness as part of a school curriculum. In this way, educating people about survival can avoid the negative connotation associated with conscription.

The military is often criticized for teaching soldiers skills that are difficult to apply in civilian life, as soldiers serve away from their communities and do not receive degrees or certificates that directly demonstrate their abilities when seeking work. The lack of compatibility between military experience and civilian careers is a major drawback of military service today, and a program geared toward civilian-sector careers can mitigate this more effectively.

Civil defense can bridge the mismatch between what the military teaches and its application to civilian life by allowing people to gain some of the basic skills taught in the Armed Forces without a full-service commitment. A future scenario in which people are forced into service without prior exposure to teamwork will leave the country unprepared for combat and emergency response.

Conscription is a military measure that prepares civilians for emergencies, but a civilian-led approach to educating people on preparedness is necessary to avoid difficult questions about sustaining the Armed Forces and to ensure that, even in the worst possible scenarios, people can act with discipline and save lives. A robust civil defense scheme that teaches people early how to defend themselves, navigate crises and form groups without relying on a higher authority will create a more prepared populace.

If educating the people is the goal, a civilian program must be in place to avoid resorting to military measures.

Deniz Gulay is a junior double-majoring in history and Russian.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.