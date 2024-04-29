Guest column from undergraduate student Jacob Birman.

Before I begin, I implore all those reading to finish this piece in its entirety before discounting my words. I write not as a pro- or anti-Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), student, but as an individual who is concerned for the well-being of our campus environment. Although I am a Zionist, I write not to convince the student body of one side or another but to voice my heartfelt concerns over the conduct being displayed on both sides of the debate on campus.

I was present at the Student Association (SA) Congress meeting on April 16. I sat through five hours of objections, counter-arguments and roll-call votes until Resolution 11 was eventually voted on to call for the BDS of Israel via the Binghamton University SA. I watched nearly 1,000 eyes follow the debate back and forth with a fiery passion. This meeting taught me that, regardless of whether we are for the legislation or against it, our campus community is passionate and determined to stand for the causes they believe in.

However, I also saw blatant disrespect on both sides toward their perceived “enemy.” I listened as snide comments were made to me by dagger-staring individuals. I looked into the eyes of those surrounding me and saw nothing but disdain, hating me for carrying a blue-and-white flag. And I scrolled in horror as, to my dismay, BU’s YikYak page filled with horrible comments about “Jewish privilege” and how Jews should go back to their indigenous lands in Europe or Brooklyn. On Wednesday, April 17, “Eat **** Zionists” was one of the hottest posts on the platform, with hundreds of upvotes and comments further degrading their fellow students.

In my 3 years here at BU — and 22 years on this planet — I have never seen two groups of students so divided yet so determined that they are on the right side of history. When I say Zionist, many who supported the BDS resolution hear “enemy” and immediately decide that I am a monster.

I cannot explain to them that for someone like me, who is an Orthodox Jew and member of the 2,000-strong Zionist Jewish community in Binghamton, which irrefutably makes up a majority of the overall Jewish population in BU, using Zionist as a swear is just as hurtful as being called a dirty Jew. I do not know how to emphasize that my Orthodox Jewish community, which I have helped lead over the past year, holds Zionism as a religious staple to our identity, with thousand-year-old prayers uttered daily for the well-being of the land of our ancestors. I am prevented from voicing that although supporters believe that the resolution is a pure positive meant to distance BU economically from war, the greater BDS movement has irrefutably caused a rise in antisemitism within the campuses it appears. This is absolutely a reason for Jewish students on campus to be afraid. But, instead, our concerns are met with complete disregard on the basis of the Jewish privilege we are accused of possessing, leaving us isolated, hurt and feeling quite unwelcome.

I call in this letter for a return to the viewpoint that we are all human. Whether we are pro-BDS, anti-BDS, Zionist or otherwise, we all have a goal to make the world a better place. To those who wore red at the Congress — please heed my words and see that Zionism does not equal inhumanity, and ask us questions as to why we believe so passionately in the State of Israel. To those who wore blue — see that our campus has a desire to end war across the world, and speak with them about how we can both work toward ending the conflict. The animosity that currently exists is a gaping wound in the breathing life that is our campus community, and if left to fester will be its ruin.

I speak from the perspective of viewing the hate from one side, but I also see that the feelings are mutual. Therefore, I encourage anyone who has negative feelings toward Zionism to please speak with me so that we can end this cycle of hatred and move toward acceptance. Both ideologies preach peace, so I am confident we can find that peace between us. And to my fellow Zionists, I implore you all to not take this vote as a reason to shut the gate on the overall Binghamton community and instead foster discussion with differing opinions to see where they are coming from.

Although I personally disagree with many of the statements made by the resolution, I respect the effort expended by those who spearheaded the effort in fighting what they believe in. As a Zionist, I am also in support of a Gaza free of conflict where any individual of any nationality or race can thrive and grow. I also pray for peace in the region, an end to the fighting and the release of hostages being held illegally.

Both sides sincerely believe in these causes, which gives me hope that we can come together, not as people of one mind, but as students who agree to respect each other for what and who we care about. If we leave no room for positive interaction, that is when I fear we have lost sight of one of the many reasons we are together in this college environment. I look forward to the day when we see each other not as enemies, but as human beings advocating for a better world together.

Jacob Birman is a guest columnist and a junior majoring in business administration.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the views of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the Staff Editorial.