Rising popularity of designer dogs reaffirms the importance of shelter adoption.

We live in an age of designer dogs, backyard breeders and puppy mills, making it not uncommon for prospective owners to spend thousands of dollars on a dog. This trend of buying dogs has sparked controversy and animal welfare discourse because of the desperate need to adopt shelter dogs. According to a study from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), only 23 percent of dogs are adopted from shelters each year while 34 percent are bought from breeders. Due to the undeniable preference owners have for breeders, the phrase “adopt, don’t shop” is something you will likely hear if looking to add a furry friend to your family. Still, not every prospective owner understands why some people are so against buying dogs as opposed to adopting them.

Designer dogs are sought-after, but many people do not understand the risks of purchasing one. A designer dog is a cross between two purebred dogs, such as a labradoodle, a mix between a labrador retriever and standard poodle. These dogs are popular because they are marketed as having certain qualities, like shedding less, being more suitable for those with allergies and appearing unique aesthetically. However, mixing the genetics of two separate breeds is unpredictable. For instance, when a golden retriever and a poodle are mixed, the puppy can inherit the poodle’s low shedding coat, but other times, they will inherit the hairy golden retriever coat, leading those seeking a hypoallergenic dog to possibly reject their dog. Additionally, many health and genetic issues can arise when cross-breeding these dogs, such as heart conditions, joint issues, hip dysplasia and brachycephalic airway syndrome, which causes respiratory abnormalities.

Another reason why people advocate for adoption over buying bred dogs is the neglect of shelter dogs that occurs when designer dog and purebred puppies are sought out. There is undeniably a crisis of shelter overpopulation. According to the same ASPCA study, 3.1 million dogs live in animal shelters across the United States while about only two million are adopted each year, and 390,000 are euthanized annually for space issues. Unfortunately, if a change is not made, these numbers will likely increase. Since 2021, there has been a surge in shelter overpopulation, primarily due to COVID-19. Also, since the cost of having a pet rose during the pandemic, owners opted to skip an estimated three million spay and neuter surgeries from 2020 to 2021, resulting in an influx of puppies, only further increasing the costs of veterinary and pet food services according to the Federal Reserve.

The nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society, which operates the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, has implemented a mission called “No-Kill 2025.” Their goal is for every shelter to reach a 90 percent no-kill benchmark, with the other 10 percent only being animals that have to be euthanized due to extreme medical and behavioral issues, by 2025. They plan to accomplish this through foster programs, spay and neuter services, community outreach programs, animal-friendly legislation, funding for shelter medicinal costs and, of course, adoption. While they recognize that there are systemic issues that can not be fixed by individuals, it is evident that the demand for designer breeds neglects shelter dogs.

I’m a member of Binghamton University’s club, Paws and Effect, which offers weekend volunteer excursions at Project Paw, Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary and the Broome County Humane Society. I volunteer at the Broome County Humane Society, which is a no-kill shelter that houses dogs, cats and occasionally smaller furry animals while also providing vaccines, boarding, grooming, euthanasia and cremation services. On a typical weekend, a Paws and Effect member will be tasked with cleaning cat enclosures, walking dogs and doing laundry. It is impossible to leave without your heartstrings being tugged at.

The kennel section is extremely loud, as dogs often whine, bark and stomp in their kennels all day long. It is like a chain reaction — once one dog feels anxious, the rest will follow, creating a cacophony of chaos. Upon entering, it may seem like the dogs are unhinged or aggressive, but once the dogs are brought outside for their walks, most of them calm down immensely. As much as the Humane Society tries to make their dogs feel at home in the shelter, no dog is meant to spend their life in a kennel.

There have been several occasions in which I have had to carry dogs out of their kennels because they have been too scared to walk through the noisy section into the outdoors. But once outside, their faces light up and they become entirely different dogs. I always feel a sense of guilt when I have to bring them back inside because I know I am taking away their freedom. I have been volunteering since my freshman year and I have had the pleasure of getting to know individual dogs and their personalities. While the Humane Society moves around dogs pretty quickly, long-term residents, senior dogs and bully breed typically have behavioral issues and medical needs. While not every home should have a dog, every dog deserves a home.

No one who currently has a dog from a breeder should feel ashamed or guilty because they, of course, also deserve loving homes. Going forward, though, prospective owners have an ethical obligation to adopt from shelters due to the epidemic of overcrowding, senseless slaughter of dogs and the genetic issues that arise from breeding. If you only want a pet on the condition that it’s expensive and designer, then you should not own a pet. There is a foreseeable future where there is a balance between breeders and shelters, but until the crisis of shelter overcrowding is over and dogs are no longer being killed for not getting picked, it is imperative that prospective owners choose the adoption route.

Jordan Ori is an undeclared sophomore.

