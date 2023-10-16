Ultra-processed food consumption in the United States is a serious health threat.

Ultra-processed foods cause and exacerbate myriad mental and physical health disorders and wreak havoc on the human body. According to a recent study by the NYU School of Global Public Health, consumption of processed food has increased across nearly all segments of the United States population over the past two decades. Recent research has found that 73 percent of the American food supply is ultra-processed. To understand the severity of this problem, one must first understand the different classifications of food in the United States.

Food is divided into four separate categories — unprocessed, minimally processed, moderately processed and ultra-processed. Unprocessed food is food in its purest form with no modification. Minimally processed food undergoes slight modification but still retains most of its nutritional value. Moderately processed foods have enhancements in order to improve the flavor or texture of the food. Ultra-processed foods are pumped with additives, chemicals and preservatives. Examples of these foods are soda, potato chips, candy and breakfast cereals. These foods often have very little to zero nutritional value and are designed to increase cravings. However, with the right determination and preparation, mitigating your consumption of ultra-processed food is possible. We are what we eat, and ultra-processed food is an insidious disease that has plagued the United States for too long.

Ultra-processed food has little to zero nutritional value — the consumption of ultra-processed food is the consumption of empty calories. However, the true detriment of ultra-processed food lies not primarily in the lack of nutritional value but rather in the influx of artificial flavorings and chemical additives. In layman’s terms, we should not be fearful of what’s being removed from our food but rather what is being added to it. The introduction of nebulous additives was never as big of an issue throughout history as it is now. As historian Bryan McDonald explains, “during the 1950s, food scientists developed more than 400 new additives for use in preserving and processing foods.” Additives and preservatives have never been as ubiquitous — and as bad for your health — as they are today. Many of the ingredients that are found in a host of United States ultra-processed foods are so terrible that they are banned in Europe. These banned ingredients include chemicals and additives like azodicarbonamide, beta hydroxy acids, butylated hydroxytoluene, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and titanium dioxide. An increasing number of studies and statistics are beginning to show the harrowing link between consumption of ultra-processed food and chronic diseases such as malnutrition, obesity, type-two diabetes, cardiovascular disease and increased risk of several cancer variants.

Moreover, these chemical additives and artificial flavorings attack cognitive ability as well as physical health. Two studies conducted in December 2022 — one surveying 10,000 Brazilians and the other surveying 72,000 United Kingdom citizens — show faster cognitive deterioration with increased consumption of ultra-processed food. The Brazilian people were split into two groups — ones that did and did not consume ultra-processed food. The group that did not consume ultra-processed foods ultimately performed better on cognitive tests administered throughout the study. In the second study, United Kingdom citizens that did not consume ultra-processed food had a 1 out of 170 chance of developing dementia, while the group that did consume ultra-processed food had a 1 out of 120 chance. Ultra-processed foods are detrimental toward the human body in every aspect, yet they are abundant in today’s society. However, there are still ways to mitigate your consumption of these foods.

The reason why the diets of so many Americans contain such high amounts of ultra-processed foods is due to the abundance of these foods in today’s society. Especially for college students, these foods are a quick and easy alternative to more nutritious yet time-consuming foods, as they are pre-packaged and readily available. It is much easier and more financially efficient to grab a 12-pack of ramen off of the shelf at your local supermarket than it is to cook dinner every night for a week. However, with the correct knowledge, preparation and motivation, you can reduce your consumption of ultra-processed foods without maxing out your wallet. The most popular way to mitigate ultra-processed foods in your diet is to keep nutritious snacks and meals on deck. As a college student, preparing yourself hard-boiled eggs and turkey wraps from the dining hall is a great option. Overnight oats are easy to make and will leave you feeling full for a long time. Bringing these snacks with you will allow you to satisfy your hunger in between classes without having to make a trip to the vending machine. Limiting ultra-processed foods goes beyond just what we eat — what we drink matters too. Consuming water rather than sugary beverages will help mitigate your ultra-processed food consumption. If water becomes too boring at times, try seltzer or mixing fruit into your water. Although following these and other similar guidelines won’t immediately guarantee your health, they are still progressive first-steps toward curbing your ultra-processed food consumption.

Ultra-processed food is abounding in today’s society, especially in the United States. There are numerous additives, chemicals and preservatives that are prevalent in so many of America’s known and loved snacks and foods. These artificial substances are detrimental to your health in the short and long term. They can cause an array of cognitive and physical impairments — including but not limited to heart disease, increased risk of stroke, type two diabetes, dementia and more. While aiming to completely eliminate ultra-processed foods from your diet is impractical, there are ways to limit your consumption of ultra-processed foods without straining your schedule or your wallet.

Luke Goodman is a freshman majoring in philosophy, politics and law.