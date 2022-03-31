A list of shows to consider while waiting for new seasons to drop

So season two of “Euphoria” is long gone, and fans speculate that we probably have to wait until February 2023 for more episodes of “Outer Banks.” I am looking forward to “Stranger Things” season four coming out in May, but I hardly remember season three, and that is still a couple months ahead. While some of my favorite currently running TV shows are still in the making, I have been browsing Netflix for some other options. However, streaming platforms like Hulu, Disney+ and even Peacock have stolen Netflix favorites, such as “The Office,” “Friends,” “Parks and Recreation” and “How I Met Your Mother.” Even my all-time favorite, “That ’70s Show,” was taken off Netflix to not even be released on any other major streaming service. Whether we are actually watching some of the shows I have listed above or they are just playing in the background, these series have served as comfort shows that are considered reliable. But I think we also have to expand and find comfort in some new shows that I have gathered, even if some of them require us to actually pay attention and not turn off our brains. So, I present you with a few series that you can check out on Netflix.

1. “On My Block”

“On My Block” is a four-season masterpiece that highlights the lives of four high schoolers as they navigate gang violence, a money heist, family and death. Characters Jamal, Monse, Cesar and Ruby struggle to keep a friendship through the bumps of high school, especially while living in a neighborhood that is polarized by two gangs, the Prophets and the Santos. The group’s willingness to embark on adventures, regardless of how dangerous, in order to save their friends is very heartwarming. The show has been deemed “a ‘Goonies’ for youth of color,” featuring a much more diverse cast than the 1985 adventure film. Monse herself mentions that “only white kids find treasure” in the first season. With the lack of diverse actors, directors and writers in Hollywood, it is great to see Black and Latinx actors show aspects of their heritage and culture in “On My Block.”



2. “Ozark”

Many of you, I am sure, have seen “Breaking Bad” and loved it. “Ozark” is what I like to call “Breaking Bad” lite, and that is for the simple reason that the plot couldn’t exist without selling drugs. “Ozark” consists of four seasons, with part two of season four coming April 29. Jason Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, who isn’t your average financial adviser — he also launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. When he gets into trouble, he moves his family from Chicago to The Ozarks in Missouri to pull more weight. Not only was this show entertaining, but it also pointed out geographical facts that were very surprising to me. For example, I bet you didn’t know that the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri has a longer shoreline than the state of California’s coast. This series depicts how Marty, his wife Wendy, their two kids and a handful of partners they find along the way can juggle laundering drug money through multiple businesses in this obscure environment. I definitely recommend this show to someone who really wants to dive into a series. It was not made for relaxation — it is crucial that you pay attention to every scene in “Ozark.”

3. “Arrested Development”

The beauty of “Arrested Development,” as opposed to “Ozark,” is that it is a perfect combination of mindless comedy and complex plot. “Arrested Development” also stars Jason Bateman — there is somewhat of a theme here — as Michael Bluth, a son who has to clean up the aftermath of his father’s imprisonment due to embezzlement and save the family company. This turns out to be a struggle though, as his mom, sister and brothers cause mayhem in every possible way, always expecting money to finance their many shenanigans. After the third season, Fox dropped the series, leaving Netflix to pick it up for a two-season resurgence. Maybe this was for the better, because “Arrested Development” has a binge-watch quality to it. Its long-running jokes can span through entire seasons, and this wasn’t being appreciated enough when it was being released weekly on cable. If you are looking for a comedy that may hit a few notes similar to “Parks and Recreation” or “The Office,” “Arrested Development” will satisfy that craving and then some.

So, while other streaming services seem to be climbing the ranks, good ole Netflix still has a lot of great gems, old and new. Maybe they can hold you down before the next season of “All American” is released.

Annie Dineen is a freshman majoring in chemistry.