The overuse of jargon is not only unproductive, but unequal

Whether we recognize it or not, corporate jargon surrounds our everyday lives. From workplace emails to job applications to academic environments, catchy phrases such as “synergy,” “bandwidth” and “blue-sky thinking” sometimes constitute an entire conversation, leaving one at the end of it wondering what was actually discussed. While these phrases may seem to offer a more professional way of communicating in certain settings, oftentimes they are overused, even unnecessarily, to the point that they end up perpetuating a culture of elitism and inefficiency.

Jargon has specific meanings according to the settings in which it is used. Oftentimes, jargon signifies group membership. Yet, for those new to a field, unusual phrases can add confusion and misunderstanding to really simple conversations. Being surrounded by unfamiliar, seemingly technical phrases may reinforce the sense of elitism and the feeling of being at the bottom of the social hierarchy. Despite these feelings of insecurity, a study published in 2020 actually found that people of less prestige, like interns or new hires, are more likely to use jargon and buzzwords because they are more concerned with how they are being perceived by their peers and coworkers.

Professional jargon also excludes those who do not have access to the same resources, literature and experiences in their education, which can exacerbate insecurity among lower-income communities or racial minorities. Considering how jargon plays an important role in building a sense of group membership and identity, this obstacle can make it even more difficult for people from certain backgrounds to excel professionally. Even though jargon itself does not indicate a higher professional status in actuality, its use still contributes to the perception of status nonetheless. Status is an important factor because it brings about material benefits and influence, which contribute to the sense of security one feels in their profession.

Not only does this type of language serve as an obstacle toward incorporating oneself into a particular environment, but it also allows those who use such phrases to avoid direct action and accountability. Especially when it comes to planning tasks or taking on certain jobs, filler words are more likely to prolong responsibilities and timelines. Stating that you are going to execute a vision or circle back to an idea lacks concreteness. Jargon can easily be used as a way to make it sound like one is taking on an active role when, in reality, it is a way to mask inaction.

As of 2018, the Oxford English Dictionary stated there are over 170,000 words are currently used in the English language, so utilizing descriptive language in the professional world is achievable. The power of language is severely underestimated in terms of its capability to promote creativity and the growth of new ideas. A lot of jargon surrounds the concept of maximizing production and resources, which creates a narrow-minded approach to handling tasks or problems that can be dealt with more efficiently. Adjusting the use of language and jargon in the professional sphere has the potential to combat miscommunication, misunderstandings, elitism and inefficiencies.

One starting point is how job applications are crafted. Business Insider points out that many times, applications are filled with jargon that tries to convey that a company is savvy, yet they fail to include what a position actually entails. For example, phrases like “looking for a team player” indicate that the position entails working well with others, but it is broad and too vague to understand how it applies to a specific job. Jargon in job applications invites vagueness and miscommunication from the very start. Another way to limit the use of unnecessary jargon is to limit its use beginning at the top of the chain. If interns or new hires are not exposed to the excessive use of jargon by their superiors, then they themselves will be less likely to partake in its use, because it is no longer associated with a higher professional status. This encourages more effective communication at all levels and increases productivity and efficiency from the very start.

Sana Malik is a senior double-majoring in biology and philosophy, politics and law.