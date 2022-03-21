Unlike skinny-shaming, fat-shaming comes from systemic oppression of fat bodies

Like most of Generation Z, I spend a great deal of time endlessly scrolling through TikTok. A topic that often finds itself on my “For You” page is body positivity. You would think that this movement would be welcoming and loving to all, given the title, but there have been issues with who this label is actually meant for. Although I am unsure if a lack of inclusivity is due to the TikTok algorithm or which creators choose to post about their bodies, there seems to be a lot of bickering about who is allowed to feel positive about their body — especially among women.

All forms of body-shaming are terrible and unacceptable. They make you uncomfortable with your body and life, forcing you to want to change who you are. We are all perfect and should never have to change due to other people’s opinions. Fat-shaming and skinny-shaming are two prominent forms of body-shaming where a lot of the debate around body positivity starts. Are these two comparable? Is one worse than the other? Should both groups be equally represented in the body positivity movement? The answer is, it’s complicated.

These two different types of body-shaming are on very different levels. Skinny-shaming often comes in the form of harsh words like, “Go eat a hamburger.” It is degrading and makes you feel less worthy. Women who are very skinny are often seen as more childish and less feminine, which can be heartbreaking. Since some people believe that femininity may be conditional based on body type, it is weaponized through this form of body-shaming. While I stand with these victims and will defend women who are skinny-shamed with my whole heart, it is not comparable to the struggle women who are mid- or plus-sized face. Although women may endure skinny-shaming, as a whole, the term “skinny” is seen as a compliment. Skinny has long been the ideal body type for men, women, fashion trendsetters and society in general. On the other hand, calling someone “fat” is seen as gross and insulting. These are very different struggles and cannot be compared.

Fat-shaming is systemic. According to Gianluca Russo, a writer for Nylon, the body positivity movement began gaining traction in the ’60s and “fatphobia can be traced back to racism and the hatred of Black bodies.” Even before that, the “delicacy” of thin women was cherished by Hollywood and the general public. Newspapers and magazines published hundreds of pieces emphasizing weight loss through dangerous diets or machines marketed to target fat. While skinny-shaming is bad, it is not tied to generational oppression. Women who are fat-shamed are harassed on the streets, in the gym and even in their own homes. In fact, “weight discrimination in the workplace remains legal in 48 states,” according to Russo. In other words, someone can be fired or passed over for a job because their weight is presumed to show an inability to work or a bad image. Those few extra pounds supposedly make them lack value.

It doesn’t end there. Women who are considered overweight can’t even have a normal social life. Many overweight people aren’t able to get clothing at “straight-size” stores, which typically sell sizes 00 to 12, or travel comfortably. In 2020, one blogger pointed out that they can’t even go to Universal Studios without dealing with systemic fatphobia, because places are just not built with them in mind. Nothing is more publicly degrading than going on a rollercoaster and then having to wait on the side while your friends have fun because the bars don’t fit over you. I would know, because it has happened to me. Men may be attracted to curves but they will still publicly denounce larger women and ignore them in favor of their skinnier friends. Of course, preferences are allowed, but not being seen or treated as human because of your weight is extremely taxing on your mental health. If you try to get help from a professional for these emotional issues, you will be told to lose weight, because, of course, your body is the reason for all of your problems. This happens with most doctors and can lead to many real health problems being ignored. One example of this is Rebecca Hiles, who spent seven years trying to get a diagnosis for her condition after 11 different doctors attributed her problems to smaller issues and told her to lose weight without performing any further testing, and was eventually diagnosed with lung cancer after her respiratory problems grew more severe. Being fat impacts your whole life, and is just not comparable to the struggles of being too skinny.

Of course, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is real. Body dysmorphia impacts how we see our bodies, and can lead to many negative thoughts that impact the mental health of all those suffering, including those who are considered skinny. Although BDD is nuanced, most people who are skinny develop body dysmorphia out of a severe fear of looking fat. Basically, they are putting themselves down because of their own internalized fatphobia.

In summary, while both skinny-shaming and fat-shaming are terrible, and everyone should be allowed to participate in the body positivity movement, being skinny and being fat are incomparable struggles. So again, if you face skinny-shaming, I am so sorry for what you deal with and will stand up for you when you are in need. But please don’t compare these struggles to those dealing with fatphobia. It’s a very different world.

Nicolette Cavallaro is a junior majoring in psychology.