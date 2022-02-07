Cooking can promote both physical and mental health on campus

For college students, cooking a fresh meal is not necessarily a top priority. Convenience and cost are usually the first two factors that dictate what the next meal will be. Since most universities require that students have meal plans, many naturally gravitate toward the dining hall. However, these foods can be limiting, especially when taking into account the numerous dietary restrictions that exist, including halal, kosher, dairy- and gluten-free. On the other hand, the flexibility and freedom that comes with cooking your own meal from scratch means that you are more conscious of what you are eating and in control of what you want to consume.

Dining halls serve as a communal space where students can socialize with friends and meet new people, which is one of the key advantages of getting your meals in a shared space — especially as a new student. However, the same aspect of socialization can be applied to cooking. Spending time cooking with friends or roommates is a social act that strengthens bonds. At its foundation, the act of preparing food itself has been shown as a form of altruism that involves nurturing others by providing one of the most basic levels of sustenance. Working with others also encourages teamwork, trust and meaning. Cooking a meal with others provides the same opportunity to spend time with others as the dining hall does, but on an even deeper level.

Another major advantage of cooking is that it has the potential to improve your health. Just like exercising, cooking nutritious meals with wholesome ingredients improves physical health. A study in France found that adults who cooked at home generally had a more varied diet, consuming more nutrients compared to those who ate out more frequently. Preparing your own meals allows for a consciousness of what ingredients are being used, which is an advantage to those with dietary restrictions or allergies. While controlling ingredients promotes mindfulness of what one is eating, it also allows for culinary creativity through experimenting with new flavors and personalizing food to one’s liking.

Cooking has several mental and emotional benefits as well. The act of preparing food has been shown to alleviate stress, which college students are quite familiar with. Dedicating time to prepping ingredients and cooking can serve as a distraction from the day’s stresses, as well as a form of meditation. Focusing on a single task encourages mindfulness, which is a hallmark of improved mental health. Studies have even shown how cooking can boost self-esteem and help symptoms of anxiety and depression.

If cooking has all of these benefits, then why isn’t cooking encouraged among college students? One argument for the lack of cooking is that the time could be spent with friends or studying. Yet if done as a social act, cooking can become a fun and easy way to spend time with others while also saving yourself the time of picking up food from outside. Additionally, instead of being seen as a chore on the to-do list, cooking should be viewed as a stress reliever. The problem then boils down to convenience and cost. Access to fresh groceries can be an obstacle, especially for those who live on campus or in areas deemed as food deserts. The cost of such groceries can also serve as a disadvantage, especially if a student has already purchased a required campus meal plan.

When put into context and given the resources, the task of cooking should be encouraged more among college students. Not only does it promote healthier eating habits, but it also serves as a significant stress reliever that can be incorporated into one’s daily life. When done with friends, cooking is also a great way to socialize with others and strengthen bonds. Thinking about the long term, learning how to cook and incorporating it into a routine more frequently is also a beneficial way to start preparing for life after college. Binghamton University, let’s start cooking!

Sana Malik is a senior double-majoring in biology and philosophy, politics and law.