Caffeine can have serious effects on their sleep patterns

Anongluckruttana/Shutterstock Drinking coffee can actually make students more tired, as it can prevent them from sleeping at night. Close

I started drinking coffee in my senior year of high school. When it’s past midnight and you still need to read 20 pages of your Advanced Placement biology textbook and don’t quite understand exactly how DNA replicates for your test tomorrow, you might need a little help. Coffee became my only way of getting through those late nights. The problem is, I wouldn’t be able to sleep because of the caffeine, and was left staring at the wall stressing about the fact that I wasn’t sleeping. I would drive myself crazy just thinking about it. I would think, “If I fall asleep now, I can get five hours. OK, if I fall asleep now, I can get four and a half.” The next morning, I would wake up a sleep-deprived zombie, make some more coffee and go through my day in a bit of a haze. It’s only gotten worse in college, which is why college students should be aware of how coffee affects their body, especially in regard to their ability to sleep.

Coffee contains caffeine, which is a stimulant. This type of drug quickens the rate at which messages are sent from the brain to the rest of the body. As a result, people tend to feel more alert after drinking coffee. Coffee doesn’t just wake you up, though, and the numerous negative side effects of this beverage may make you want to second-guess how much and when you are consuming it. While side effects may be different for each individual based on their tolerance to caffeine, weight and just how much coffee they’re drinking, drinking coffee generally causes similar side effects that can negatively impact your health. Also, after drinking coffee, people may suffer from dizziness, headaches and nervousness. While coffee makes people feel more alert, these negative side effects can actually make it harder for someone to focus, which is essential when it’s late at night and you have a ton of work to do.

Even more concerning is the impact of caffeine on sleep. People who drink coffee on a regular basis can actually be preventing their bodies from being able to sleep at night. Those who claim that they are dependent on drinking coffee tend to have difficulty functioning during the day, their overall quality of sleep is poorer and they experience an increased number of sleep disturbances at night. It must also be taken into account that when someone drinks coffee also plays a role in their ability to sleep properly. Drinking coffee up to six hours before going to bed can disrupt sleep and make it harder to function the next day. Every hour of sleep is highly valued by students, and those who are dependent on caffeine may actually be preventing their body from functioning properly, resulting in less sleep and a cycle of caffeine dependency.

If you need an energy boost but don’t want to drink coffee, there are alternatives that have similar effects to drinking coffee while avoiding the negative side effects of caffeine. Eating an apple is a great substitute for coffee. Apples contain natural sugar and vitamins that are gradually released into the body, which will wake you up without making you feel anxious and jittery. Eating a healthy snack, such as Greek yogurt or some vegetables, will generally help boost your energy. You can also try taking a power nap. Regardless of whether you decide to find a substitute for caffeine, keep in mind that coffee may be impacting your ability to sleep and function properly.

Sophia LoBiondo is an undeclared freshman.