This week, our staff take a look at some of the multicultural artists talked about in the latest issue of PRISM. Sophea Clarke, a sophomore majoring in biology, talks about embracing her culture through creativity (00:30). Writer Steven Gonzalez and photo editor Kevin Paredes discuss how self-proclaimed boy band Brockhamtpon is changing the face of hip-hop (14:10). You can read all of the articles featured in the issue here.

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. The show is hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt. Contributing reporting by Kara Jillian Brown, Kevin Paredes and Amy Donovan.