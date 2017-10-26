The Binghamton women’s soccer team wins in overtime (3:19). BU men’s and women’s cross country head coach Annette Acuff speaks on developing the full potential of the team (4:48). Highlights from the first-ever Town and Gown Advisory Board meeting at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator on Wednesday (17:30). City of Binghamton official discusses importance of housing inspections (21:15), and Assemblywoman Lupardo and Rural Health Network executive director Jack Salo announce expanding the AmeriCorps program to combat opioid epidemic in the Southern Tier (24:48).

On the Record is recorded at WHRW 90.5 FM, we are live on Thursdays at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted by Amy Donovan and Jillian Forstadt, and engineered by Noah Bressner.

