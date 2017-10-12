Pipe Dream’s Amy Donovan and Jillian Forstadt discuss the latest in Binghamton University theater productions (1:40), new projects Downtown and the University’s role in them (10:00), news from SUNY headquarters (16:20) and why one student thinks Watson should be renamed (20:00).

On the Record is recorded at WHRW 90.5 FM, we are live on Thursdays at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted by Amy Donovan and Jillian Forstadt, and engineered by Noah Bressner.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Pocket Casts / Overcast / TuneIn / RSS