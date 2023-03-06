Logan Blakeslee is a junior double-majoring in history and political science.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“Campus involvement has been a nonstop thing for me since my sophomore year at Binghamton University. Currently, I am the Vice President of Programming for OC3, which puts me in charge of event reservations for my community and listening to off-campus student concerns. Previously I served in Student Congress and SA Advocates. In my free time, I love reading and creative writing, especially when it comes to science fiction, fantasy and horror. My career plans are fluid but I am aiming for a role in the State Department, as I would like to serve my country after graduating.”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“I decided to run for SA President almost immediately after a close friend of mine told me about the Appeals Fee for parking tickets at Binghamton. I thought it was outrageous! The more research I did, the more I discovered that Parking Services and Sodexo enforce policies that are directly harmful to students, and it seemed like the SA had given up on advocating for better amenities or helpful policy changes. During this semester alone, I met dozens of students who found pork or ham in food that was labeled halal, kosher or vegan. The SA President must give voice to these affected students.”

3. What is your platform?

“My platform is laser-focused on putting pressure on the administration to stop ignoring student needs. I will veto any increases on the Student Activity Fee, create a permanent Dining Committee within the SA, demand the removal of the Parking Appeals Fee and advocate for a “meal swipes” system in our dining halls. Additionally, I intend on collaborating with graduate students to show my support for better working conditions. Lastly, I believe in improving relations with Greek Life organizations by attending Governing Council meetings regularly. Now is the time to bring every part of this community together to achieve something great.”

4. Why should students vote for you?



“I am the only candidate in this race who is ready and willing to deal with Parking Services and Sodexo. Students who vote for me aren’t voting for platitudes and empty phrases. They’re voting for action. They’re voting for fair treatment. I have the experience necessary to unite the student body for a good cause, and that means finally putting students over profits. I will protest the SUNY tuition increase and ensure that we are included in decisions that impact our cost of living. I will not be a traditional SA President, but I hope to be your best.”