Elisheva Ezor is a junior double-majoring in mathematics and business administration

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“I’m a person who loves words, ironic because I’m dyslexic, but I’m really curious and love to talk! A surprising fact is that I can walk on my hands, albeit not far. Some of my favorite things to do [are] watching anime, listening to books/podcasts or painting, but I’m also getting more into rock climbing. I’m currently the treasurer for Rainbow Pride Union (RPU) and am looking forward to MC’ing our upcoming drag show and preparing for our prom. For this summer I’m continuing my work on a policing reform app supported by my Harpur Fellows grant and interning at JP Morgan.”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“I’ve always been passionate about creating impactful change in my environment — it’s why I joined RPU and what inspired all my various campaigns that led me down administrative rabbit holes or grant requests. Last year I was working on a project to implement sexual harassment training for TAs, but during that process, on a call with an administrator, I was told, ‘Who are you to be doing this?’ I decided to run for SA President because I needed my platform to be actualized and wanted to ensure that every student seeking valuable change could have their voice supported.”

3. What is your platform?

“My platform is designed to ensure more social and financial equity throughout the University. I’m focusing on implementing sexual harassment training for undergraduate TAs and student workers, who currently don’t receive any — which contributes to unsafe working and learning environments — overhauling university policies that inhibit student workers, such as having no commuter parking from 12-5 a.m. and how tutors aren’t paid when students fail to show up for appointments, [and] altering the current funding system in collaboration with the VPF so that students need not personally pay for group needs and then request reimbursement.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“A valuable president is someone who can put forth impactful policies and be a spokesperson for students. However, BU is not monolithic and speaking for so many different students requires someone who can listen, understand and utilize their voice to reflect diversified needs. I am a great candidate because I have the ability to successfully do that. Last year I gave a TEDx talk on how the strong auditory and verbal skills I developed due to my disability later helped me be a better activist, and I want to use those abilities and my platform to make the University better.”