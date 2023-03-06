Galileo Savage is a junior majoring in political science.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“As a student leader, I’ve been blessed with phenomenal opportunities. One accomplishment I am particularly proud of is co-founding the New Students Of Color Mentorship Initiative. I’m the previous president of Hinman College Council and currently an Executive Board Member of several SA-chartered organizations, such as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and NAACP. Outside of working toward my goal of developing a better Binghamton [University] community, I love to spend time with my family and watch Christmas movies. When I’m not in class, I can typically be found in the East Gym playing basketball with friends.”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“As a student leader with experience, skills and a university-wide network, I aim to address students’ challenges. Having worked toward improving our community for multiple years, I believe the SA Presidency provides a unique opportunity to implement significant changes that will positively impact student life for years to come. My candidacy is driven by my commitment to prioritizing students’ needs and advocating for resolving their concerns through collaboration and transparency. As SA President, I will work closely with other student leaders to achieve our goals, ensuring I am accessible, reliable and transparent for the community.”

3. What is your platform?

“My platform aims to better support our students. A few goals I aim to accomplish are implementing bi-monthly town hall meetings with [Professional] Staff, [administration] and directors to foster open dialogue between students and administrators, offering two credits for OCCT training to combat the shortage of OCCT bus drivers and implementing driver’s education to help students develop the skills they need to be safe and responsible drivers — benefiting them in both their personal and professional lives — and lastly implementing Culture Thursday, pursuing diverse dining options to better represent our student population while including cultural performances, art exhibits and educational workshops.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Through my roles, such as the University’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) student ambassador, member of the Student Conduct Hearing Board and Board Member of SUNY’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, I’ve learned to be a great leader and advocate. [BU] needs a leader committed to making our college experience truly exceptional, and I am that leader. I have the skills, experience and dedication necessary to be an effective president. If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our students are heard, represented and supported to make sure we, as students, get everything we deserve.”