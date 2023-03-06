Ben So is a junior double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?



“I am a junior double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law, with a double-minor in education and Asian and Asian American Studies. While at Binghamton University, I worked to revive Casino-in-the-Woods as last year’s College-in-the-Woods (CIW) Executive Vice President, served as a member of the Elections and Judiciary and Student Life and Academics Committee in the SA and worked as a Residential Assistant in Oneida Hall. After graduation, I hope to attend law school and practice education law to address education inequality and advocate for increased educational opportunities and support for low-income communities.”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“I chose to run for SA president to bring a new leadership perspective to the Student Association Executive Board. As it stands, I believe the SA has struggled to maintain transparency with its subsidiary organizations and to best utilize its administrative connections and power to dictate positive and long-lasting change. I believe my experiences as Executive Vice President of CIW and as a voting member of the SA have increased my awareness of the issues of SA subsidiary organizations and internal concerns within congress. Additionally, I believe my established connections with the Residential Life administration will be valuable in strengthening the SA’s relationship with Residential Life.”

3. What is your platform?

“My platform is to improve student access to SA organizations and to create a more communicative and accountable SA. My platform has three pillars. The first — inclusivity and accessibility — plans to establish a spring club fair and strengthen SA connections to University equity offices to help marginalized students connect and find opportunities within SA organizations and strengthen the campus community. Second — communication — establishes bi-monthly conferences to update student leaders about SA changes and create a space where leaders can voice concerns. Lastly, accountability promises to hold the administration accountable and strengthen the Judiciary Board to ensure organizations can hold the SA accountable for violations against them.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I am an experienced leader who has experienced both sides of the SA. Although all the candidates are great, I believe my experiences as a community leader before involving myself in the SA have given me a grassroots perspective that looks to improve SA interactions with its subsidiary organizations by addressing the issues organizations have voiced for years. Inversely, as a member of the Student Association Congress, I understand the internal issues that prevent the SA from meeting its full potential as a change agent on campus.”