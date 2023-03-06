Victoria Barics is a senior double-majoring in psychology and philosophy, politics and law.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“On campus, I am the manager of the Food Co-Op, treasurer of [Domestic and Oppressive Violence Education (D.O.V.E)], events manager of [Binghamton] Free Press and an SA Advocate. I’m in my third year of being a [residential assistant (RA)], and have been both an [Orientation Advisor (OA)] and mentor to the program, vice president of public relations for [Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness (SEEK)] and have recently become the associate producer for the Do Good Well podcast with the [Master of Public Administration (MPA)] program. I hope to work in the public field and attend law school, doing human rights work. Off campus, I intern with [Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC)] and love to read, write, thrift and hike!”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?



“As I have been involved in a large array of clubs and organizations, and held leadership in such places, I have gotten to know our campus extremely well. Furthermore, I have worked as an RA, OA and tour guide coordinator, allowing me to see Binghamton [University] students through every step of their career here at BU. I wanted to take my deep understanding of both the campus and the student body and put it to good use. As I am working toward a Master of Public Administration, public service is something I am very passionate about.”

3. What is your platform?

“My platforms focus on three areas. The first is mental health. I want mental health resources to be more accessible to students and to ensure students have access to resources that recognize their differing struggles and identities. Second, increasing education on sexual assault and mitigating the occurrence of it. Our campus will be safer with education that goes beyond the black and white definitions of sexual assault if resources are more accessible to students. My third focus is to ensure my platform is advocacy centered — I’ll make myself accessible to the student body and prioritize their concerns, if elected.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I come into this election with extensive knowledge of our campus. This knowledge extends into the student body, campus organizations and offices and faculty throughout our campus. In my time at BU, I’ve committed myself to supporting the campus. My platforms focus on areas that I have already dedicated myself to, prior to this election, given my work with DOVE, SEEK and CVAC. Finally, as a senior who is also in a 4+1 program focused on public service, I come into this election with knowledge on our graduate population as well, whom I’d also be advocating for, if elected.”