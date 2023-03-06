Daniel Croce is a junior majoring in business administration.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies, or career plans for the future?

“My name is Daniel and I am a junior majoring in business administration with concentrations in MIS and Leadership & Consulting. My passion is to give back to my community by helping individuals. I currently have the honor of serving as the [vice president for finance (VPF)] of the SA. I have used my position to vastly overhaul some of the most difficult-to-navigate elements of the SA for organizations. This summer I am interning in the New York Strategy and Management Consulting practice at RSM. This will allow me to help medium-sized businesses achieve their goals and provide high-quality services to everyday people!”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“Throughout this year, I have overseen the largest and most successful overhaul of the VPF office in recent times. However, there are a number of initiatives that require more time to complete and this has driven me to run for re-election. I have truly loved every minute of being the vice president for finance and it has quickly become the most fulfilling role I have held. Seeing the amazing impact that student groups have on the Binghamton University campus has inspired me to continue to advocate and deliver for all of our students!”

3. What is your platform?

“My platform centers on the notion of promises made, promises kept. During my tenure, I have delivered on my promises and I will continue to deliver. I have expanded my original campaign pillars to further my initiatives next year. I will work to expand workshops to expand training to the study body. More specifically, I aim to accompany my overhaul of the treasurer training with more direct training for budget season through budget workshops. As we enter the next academic year, I will be unveiling the first-ever trial of an audit-safe use of Venmo for student organizations!”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I have never lost sight of the most important element of being VPF — to serve the entire student body. I have put in hours of hard work every week to ensure that all organizations have access to the resources they need. Within the VPF role as the chairman of Off Campus College Transport (OCCT), I have developed the first comprehensive solution to the Late Nite problems that have existed for years. The success of the new Late Nite program, combined with my direct hands-on work within OCCT, has strengthened an essential service for the students.”