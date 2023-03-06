Chance Fiorisi is a sophomore majoring in political science.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

“My name is Chance Fiorisi. I am a rising sophomore majoring in political science who loves Taylor Swift, going to the gym and exploring the outdoors. On campus, I serve as chapter president of the Binghamton College Democrats, chair of the internal affairs committee and I served as parliamentarian of SA Congress. Off campus, I am very active in local Democratic politics. I serve on both Binghamton city and Broome County Democratic committees and I am currently a candidate for City Council in Binghamton. My hobbies are extensive! I like to find ways to relax with such a busy schedule, so I love to weight lift and train at the local Planet Fitness, go out to fun restaurants and travel around nature!”

2. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

“Serving as chapter president for College Democrats at Binghamton University, I see what it’s like for clubs to interact within SA. I also see some issues with the chartering process, as a few of my friends have been stuck in [Inter-Club Association (IA)] gridlock for the past year and a half. Finally, taking over as IA chair has shown me that the chartering process is incredibly unstable and someone needs to step up and fix it. I hope to be that person.”

3. What is your platform?



“My platform centers around fixing the largely outdated and unstable chartering process within SA. Creating clubs should not be as painstakingly long and tedious as it is currently. I want to develop a new process within SA to cut the time to charter a club by as much as possible. I also want to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ clubs on campus, promoting their events and hyping them up as much as I can. I feel as if [BU’S] LGBTQ+ representation varies, but as a member of the community, I want to see them be appreciated more openly.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I hope to earn the votes of the students because I have proven to be an effective leader, responsible for stepping up and taking charge of the internal affairs committee to charter clubs on campus during one of the worst backlogs in SA. I am a compassionate activist, who will drive the fight when needed and, finally, I love this campus and the people who make it shine. I will have my office door open to you and fight on your behalf. I will be your voice.”