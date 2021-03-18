Kevin Casciano is a sophomore majoring in biology.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I am 20 years old, and I am from Long Island. I currently serve as [Mountainview College’s] representative in [Student Association (SA)] Congress. I enjoy playing tennis and relaxing with my friends on the weekend. I plan on applying to the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University for my postgrad.”

2. What is your platform?

“I want to give students the proper environment for academic success. My platform is based on making sure that the overall well-being of the student is taken into account before judging their academic achievements. This approach acknowledges that students are not just grade machines, rather people with complex lives which can often interfere with one’s ability to reach their highest degree of success. I will be focusing on what students eat, how they are sleeping, proper socialization, moderation in the use of indulgences and community enrichment, so students feel proud to be here.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I decided to run for [vice president for academic affairs (VPAA)] because I feel I can do a lot of good for the student body from this position. I feel my experience serving on the Student Life and Academics Committee combined with my insight from having a difficult experience transitioning to Binghamton [University] life may allow me to see problems in a different light than most of my peers. I believe my difference in perspective will allow me to see solutions that others may have missed. My platform is centered around making an environment for student success, and a major part of this is community enrichment. My thinking is that a student will find success more easily if they are proud of their institutions impact both globally and locally. I believe I can benefit the student body greatly if elected to be VPAA, as well as benefiting the local community.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Given the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, I see it fit to prioritize access to mental health resources. Mental health plays a major role in a student’s ability to succeed and the situation at hand puts a spotlight on this issue. While telehealth is available, many students may not feel comfortable using mental health services openly in front of their peers. This made it especially difficult when many spaces on campus are closed. Students in isolation housing have a unique issue, as they cannot leave the same space as their roommate, making the utilization of mental health resources even more difficult. I would immediately focus upon making sure that students know that there are private rooms on campus available for reservation for the utilization of mental health services, whether University-provided or your own provider.”