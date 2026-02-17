Peter Oberacker currently represents New York’s 51st state senate district and announced his congressional campaign back in October.

Oberacker, who was praised by Trump in a Feb. 4 post on Truth Social, will run against incumbent Democrat Josh Riley to represent New York's 19th congressional district.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican State Sen. Peter Oberacker, who is running for New York’s 19th congressional district against incumbent Democrat Josh Riley.

Oberacker currently represents New York’s 51st district and announced his congressional campaign back in October. The city of Binghamton falls within the 19th congressional district and will hold primary elections on June 23.

Trump posted his endorsement on his own social media platform, Truth Social, comparing Oberacker and Riley.

“Peter Oberacker, on the other hand, is a very successful ‘Meat Market’ Businessman, Dedicated Public Servant, and now, as State Senator, who has strongly served his community with a career ‘loaded up’ with accolades and wins,” Trump wrote in the post. “As your next Congressman, he will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, fight Taxes and Regulations, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Much of Oberacker’s campaign is centered around his connection to farmers and the regional agricultural community, with campaign advertisements labeling him as being “Upstate NY Born and Raised.” However, records show that Oberacker was born in Merrick, Long Island and moved to Schenevus, a small hamlet near Oneonta, as a child.

Oberacker was a marketing manager and executive chef at ConAgra Poultry, working on sales strategies and food development for companies like KFC and Wendy’s before becoming a food scientist. He went on to found a food science company, now called Agradigm, Inc., which develops food additives.

In the post, Trump claimed Riley was a “Radical Left Extremist” and listed several political stances Riley allegedly holds that he does not favor. Among these supposed policies are calls to defund the police, a push for “Men playing in Women’s Sports” and proposals to take away Second Amendment rights.

Riley voted against a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at federally funded schools. He was the first Democrat to co-sponsor the Supporting Local Law Enforcement Officers Act and his campaign website states that Riley believes “we can keep vulnerable populations safe from gun violence while honoring law-abiding gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.”

“I don’t care what Trump has to say about this race,” Riley told 12 News in a statement. “I care about what Upstate New Yorkers say about their day-to-day lives. They want lower utility bills, safe communities, and accessible rural healthcare, and I’m fighting every day to deliver.”

In the post, Trump also said Riley “fought ferociously to knock out Rural Healthcare.” According to Riley’s campaign website, he is working to improve access to health care in rural communities through improvements to broadband access for telehealth appointments and by providing more health care services in schools.

Oberacker praised Trump for throwing his support behind his campaign in a social media post earlier this month.

“I spoke with President Trump last night and thanked him for his complete and total endorsement in the race for NY19,” Oberacker said in a post on X. “Now more than ever, Upstate New York needs a representative who will fight to defend our values.”

Telegram messages from Oberacker’s former communications director, Bobby Walker, were under scrutiny as part of last year’s Young Republicans messaging leak scandal involving chapter leaders from New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont, revealing that members frequently used racist, antisemitic and other offensive language.

In the leaked messages, Walker referred to rape as “epic” and used a homophobic slur. He told Politico that parts of the chat “may have been altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated” and that the “private exchanges were obtained and released in a way clearly intended to inflict harm.”

Walker was expected to work as Oberacker’s campaign manager, an offer that was rescinded following the controversy.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson also endorsed Oberacker on Feb. 4.

“Peter Oberacker has proudly served New Yorkers in the State Senate and in Congress will help us continue to deliver safe streets, secure borders, lower costs, a strong economy, and peace through strength,” Johnson said in his X post. “With experience in business and serving his community, Peter will also fight against tax increases and soft-on-crime policies while defending the rights and principles that have made America the greatest nation on Earth. I am proud to ENDORSE Peter Oberacker for New York’s 19th District, and look forward to working with him to defend and grow our House Republican majority and CONTINUE our American comeback!”