With 2023 firmly in the rearview, the News Desk asked Pipe Dream’s production staff members to share their New Year’s resolutions. From better study habits and creative pursuits to physical and mental health, setting an achievable goal and sticking to it is one of the best ways to see lasting change and progress.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief

“My New Year’s resolution is to block out more time in my schedule to be active. Whether it’s going to the gym after classes or just finding a moment to walk around campus, I think it is important to focus on building that healthy habit.”

Bella Daidone, Managing Editor

“My New Year’s resolutions are to finally finish all my half-done crochet projects, write more news articles and eat less Domino’s pizza.”

Brandon Ng, News Editor

“This year, I really want to be healthier, both physically and mentally. I’m planning to start working out with my friend and be better at communicating when I’m upset, instead of bottling it up.”

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor

“This year I’m aiming to write more fiction. It’s something that I’ve always loved, and I would really like to devote more time to it!”

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

“This year I really want to get my driver’s license.”

Jacob Knipes, Assistant Sports Editor

“This New Year, I want to do my best to manage my time and commitments. My schedule is looking to be more jam-packed than ever, and I don’t want to fall behind.”

Sean Reichbach, Opinions Editor

“Live. Laugh. Love.”

Julie Ha, Assistant Opinions Editor

“My New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to write a short poem a day. Sometimes journaling is a challenge, and I often struggle with finding the right words to capture how I feel. I find that poetry, on the other hand, can offer the same benefits of reflection without the scrutiny of word choice.”

Allison Peteka, Copy Desk Chief

“My New Year’s resolution is to stop skipping class when I am stressed and overall manage my time better.”

Emma Alicea, Assistant Copy Desk Chief

“My New Year’s resolution is to be more organized and put together when it comes to classes and spend more time studying to achieve a great semester!”