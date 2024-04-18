Here are five local parks you can visit to camp, fish, birdwatch or just spend time appreciating nature this upcoming Earth Day.

With Earth Day fast approaching, environmental advocates are raising awareness for current global challenges, from climate change to biodiversity loss. If volunteering to remove trash from a beach or petitioning to save a nearby wetland does not fit into your schedule, taking a stroll through a local park or forest can connect you with the natural world.

Broome County is home to numerous wildlife sites, forest lands and parks, giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore and uncover the diverse fauna residing in Broome County’s wilderness. Ranging from birds to countless species of fish, outdoor enthusiasts are exposed to a wide array of animals to appreciate.

1. The Nature Preserve

Designated in 1969, Binghamton University’s Nature Preserve currently contains 190 acres of natural habitat for exploration. The preserve — which includes a 20-acre wetland — provides an opportunity to experience the wonders of nature and wildlife and is home to over 200 bird species, a diverse amphibian and reptilian population, as well as a wide variety of mammals. Each spring, the preserve hosts the annual migration of yellow-spotted salamanders from wooded forests around the College-in-the-Woods living community to the preserve ponds. There are several maintained hiking trails and a wooden footbridge for hikers to encounter the many animal species, including mammals like deer, beaver, fox, mink, coyotes, muskrats and porcupines along the trails.

2. Nathaniel Cole Park

Located in Harpursville, just over 20 minutes away from Binghamton, Nathaniel Cole Park contains a 1.25-mile trail bordering a 53-acre lake. The park is named after an American Revolutionary War veteran who moved his family into the region in 1795. Today, visitors to the park can pack lunch and enjoy the two picnic areas and four picnic shelters. While rental boats can only be enjoyed during the summer months, the lake provides a variety of fishing opportunities, with largemouth bass, rock bass, bluegill and pumpkinseed sunfish.

3. Dorchester Park

Less than 20 miles from campus, the park is adjacent to the 1,200-acre Whitney Point Reservoir and features a two-mile hiking path. The reservoir, constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serves as flood control. Visitors come to the park to enjoy the wide variety of fish in the reservoir, like white crappie, walleye, channel catfish, chain pickerel and many more. Additionally, the annual Broome County Parks Triathlon is held here.

4. Greenwood Park

Greenwood Park is the first in Broome County and boasts a variety of recreational areas. Along with picnic areas, horseshoe pit and grills, the park features multiple campgrounds, which include amenities like electricity, hot showers and restrooms. Visitors can rent boats and fish for trout, bass and panfish in the lake or take a swim. Cross-country ski trails and the nature trail system are waiting to be explored.

5. Chenango Valley State Park

Found at 153 State Park Road in Chenango Forks, this park is an ideal destination for birdwatchers, as woodpeckers, nuthatches, warblers and thrushes can be seen along nature trails. While fishing for trout, bass, perch or bullheads in Chenango Lake, keep an eye out for herons, ducks and kingfishers near the water. This pet-friendly park has 184 campsites, 24 cabins and three reservable pavilions. The 18-hole golf course, sledding and cross-country ski trails are sure to keep you entertained.