The bar's renovation spans an updated women's bathroom and an extension on the back of the building, which allows patrons to enter from both ends of the building.

Tom and Marty’s Town House, a popular bar on State Street frequented by Binghamton University students, remodeled their interior over the summer.

According to the bar’s owner and local icon Lawrence “Larry” Shea, ‘93, the renovation extended the back of the building that now leads to a back exit, allowing patrons to exit from both ends without waiting in the traffic at the front door. In the back, the women’s bathroom was remodeled to add an additional stall. The bar’s kitchen is expected to be fully restored in two weeks.

Shea explained why the improvements were necessary for the bar’s quality of service.

“This renovation has been in the planning [stage] for years,” Shea said. “We have two purposes for this remodel. One is the toilet in the women’s bathroom, something that has been needed from day one. Second, a functional back door, not just for better flow, but now we have prospects of getting a table outside during the summer or early evening. The water damage from last semester, contrary to what people say, had nothing to do with the remodel.”

Tom and Marty’s was first opened in 1946 by Tom Mantis and Marty Moore, still the namesakes of the bar. Shea and his brother purchased the establishment from Mantis’ son 19 years ago.

Jason Capo, a senior majoring in geography, said how he wished the remodel had come sooner.

“Back when I lived on State Street, I felt frustrated with Tom and Marty’s and how congested it would get during the weekends,” Capo said. “Traffic always moved one way, so it’s great that there’s a back door now. Of course, it had to happen the year I decided I don’t want to live on State Street anymore.”

Tom and Marty’s features a large bar counter, a range of drink options and events like bingo and trivia nights. It sits next to other popular bars The Rathskeller, Jimmy’s and Dillingers Celtic Pub & Eatery on State Street.

Much of Tom and Marty’s current success is credited to Shea, who explained how he transformed the bar into a popular student destination.

“Tom and Marty’s [has experienced] continuous evolution since we bought it,” Shea said. “When we bought it, it was a bar that catered to the businessmen who came here during lunchtime or happy hour. It had video games, a juke box [and] so much clutter. Over the years, we slowly took on projects to create better flow throughout the bar. Back in my 20s, when I was a BU student, I used to help run some of the bars in this area. After I bought Tom [and Marty]’s in 2004, my brother and I worked hard to cater it to the BU student.”

Deepanshi Gaur, a junior majoring in computer science, described why Tom and Marty’s is her favorite downtown bar.

“Tom [and Marty’s] is a bar that you go to when you want a chill night out with your friends,” Gaur said. “There isn’t pressure to act a certain way or look a certain way, and the crowd is always an interesting mix of people. It’s easily the friendliest bar with the least drama.”