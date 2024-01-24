Old Rafuse Hall was originally constructed in 1958 as part of the original Dickinson Community, now referred to as Old Dickinson.

As move-in for the spring semester commenced, Binghamton University’s campus welcomed the re-opening of an old residence hall.

Old Rafuse Hall — originally constructed in 1958 as part of the original Dickinson Community, now referred to as Old Dickinson — has undergone a complete transformation and welcomed a new group of first-year and transfer students. The remodeled residence hall will provide an opportunity for this semester’s new students to live, learn and grow together, and It will house 152 residents in double rooms, though residents will enjoy private bathrooms instead of communal facilities. Notable renovations include updated lounge space and a new communal kitchen, as well as new flooring, Wi-Fi connectivity and exterior work.

Casey Wall, the University’s director of residential life and housing, emphasized the department’s efforts in welcoming students.

“Residential Life works closely with Facilities Management on the renovation and maintenance of all of our residential buildings, and the renovation of Old Rafuse Hall was no different,” Wall wrote in an email. “For the spring 2024 semester, the building houses new to [BU], first-year and transfer students similar to its sister building, Old Digman Hall, which sits right next door.”

Rates for students living in Old Rafuse will match those of Old Digman, at $5,377 per semester. In the main Dickinson Community, students pay $6,570 for a single room, $6,035 for a double room and $5,890 for a triple room.

Wall explained that on-campus housing is in high demand, and the renovation will provide opportunities for more students to dorm.

“I’m thrilled to see the continued interest in the on-campus housing experience from our students,” Wall wrote. “And [we are] equally as thrilled with how the renovation of Old Rafuse Hall turned out and bringing the building back online to welcome our new students this spring semester.”

According to BingUNews, the renovation also included asbestos abatement, the building of new corridor walls, a full replacement of mechanical and plumbing systems, a small building demolition and the installation of new windows, doors, lighting and finishes.

Elise Harshbarger, a freshman majoring in English who transferred to BU, described the social benefits of living with similar students.

“Personally, I think the renovations are nice,” Harshbarger wrote. “It feels new. But maybe the most beneficial part about it to me is that I’m living with fellow transfer [and] new students so everyone is in the same boat.”

The project represents a continued University effort to renovate and improve existing spaces on campus. At the beginning of the fall semester, over 150 incoming freshmen were forced into super-occupancy housing because of a lack of available housing. Three or more students were living in spaces that could only comfortably accommodate two people. The renovations and subsequent re-opening of Old Rafuse has created more space for incoming on-campus students.

Ryan Fang, a freshman majoring in business administration, spoke about his thoughts on joining the Dickinson Community.

“Old Rafuse Hall not only provides a fresh start for us mid-year newcomers but also serves as a bridge between the past and present of Binghamton University,” Fang said. “The revamped residence hall has created a space where modern amenities meet the echoes of the past, offering us not just a place to stay but a community to belong to.”