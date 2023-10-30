Participants remained silent on the Binghamton University Peace Quad for over an hour, holding candles and flowers in a resolute show of campus solidarity.

Organized by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-law Society, the event was held in response to Monday's news of a student death.

Hundreds gathered Monday night on Binghamton University’s Peace Quad to mourn the death of a fellow student.

Starting just before 7 p.m., participants remained silent for over an hour in a resolute show of campus solidarity. Organizers lit and distributed candles, along with flowers and handouts listing mental health resources. The event was announced and organized by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-law Society (TMPS), an organization that empowers students of all backgrounds to combat injustice.

“[TMPS] is saddened to hear of the recent news of the loss of a fellow [BU] student,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post announcing the vigil. “Although the identity of the student has yet to be released, we consider every person belonging to the [student body] to be [a part] of us.”

As the vigil ended, students placed flowers and candles encircling a tree on the Peace Quad in the student’s memory.

In a series of B-Alerts Monday morning, the University announced police were “investigating an incident” outside the Bartle Library Tower, subsequently canceling class a half hour later. University President Harvey Stenger released a statement that afternoon, which said that Harpur’s Ferry and Binghamton’s New York State University Police responded to the scene, no criminal activity was indicated and the student’s family was notified.

On Monday afternoon, the Student Association’s Executive Board expressed their support for students’ access to mental health resources in a statement sent to the student body.

“It is with heavy hearts we have received news of the tragic loss of one of our fellow students today,” the statement read. “As students we recognize the impact such news can have on our community and individual well-being. We want to emphasize the importance of supporting yourself and encourage each of you to prioritize your mental health and needs.”

Following the news, several student organizations released statements expressing condolences and sharing both national and campus mental health resources. Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness (SEEK), the student-run helpline, encouraged students to call their number for support.

The vigil served as a reminder to staff and students about the importance of a strong campus community and the need for those facing mental health struggles to reach out.

“Seeking help is a sign of strength,” the SA’s E-Board wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the Binghamton University Counseling Center’s urgent service line can be reached at 607-777-2772, extension two. The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education (CARE) team can be reached at 607-777-2804. The “988” suicide and crisis lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress. Support Empathy Empowerment, Kindness (SEEK), a student-run helpline, can be reached at 607-777-4357 and is open from 7-10 p.m. every day classes are in session.