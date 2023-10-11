The Binghamton University Undergraduate Journal allows students to submit their academic and creative work for publication and is managed by an editorial board of four faculty and one undergraduate.

Published as Alpenglow from 2015-2023, the External Scholarships and Undergraduate Research Center changed the name for "searchability and clarity."

The Binghamton University Undergraduate Journal is rebranding and relaunching for the 2023-24 academic year.

Previously published as “Alpenglow” from 2015-2023, the journal allows undergraduate students to publish their research and creative work. To prioritize clarity and searchability, the journal, managed by an editorial board of four faculty and one undergraduate decided to drop the name “Alpenglow” this year. Submissions required the student to be authorized to use a copyright of their materials and can take many different forms, including research papers, short stories, poetry, visual art and videos.

Rachel Coker, the director of research advancement and chair of the research days planning committee, expanded on the journal’s goal.

“We want the University to celebrate research at every level, from faculty who are conducting innovative work to the graduate students who are vital to advancing it and on to the [undergraduates] who are the future of so many different disciplines,” Coker wrote. “We have an increasingly robust scholarly community at [BU], and a journal like this one is an important step in building the abilities and confidence of our most talented undergraduates.”

Students who want to be published must create an open repository at Binghamton (ORB) account through the journal’s website. When students submit their work, they need to have a faculty member sponsor them through a form that is sent along with the submission.

Stephen Ortiz, the assistant vice provost for academic enrichment and executive director and director of the External Scholarships and Undergraduate Research Center, emphasized the importance of undergraduate research.

“The many opportunities and venues for research and creative activities have become distinguishing features of the [BU] undergraduate experience,” Ortiz wrote. “The goal of this journal is to celebrate some of our most successful undergraduates and showcase their creative and exciting work. This helps their academic and professional interests and also helps the University tell this amazing success story of the growth in undergraduate research and creative activities.”

After submission, pieces will go through an initial review by an editor before the editorial review process, an attempt to mirror the peer review process of many academic publications. The journal is then distributed through the ORB, which allows open access and visibility to search engines, like Google. The author is allowed to see how often their article was opened and downloaded through a dashboard.

Sydney Werner, the journal’s managing editor and a senior majoring in comparative literature, explained what her goals for the journal were.

“A big goal of mine with the journal is to demystify research a bit,” Werner wrote. “I want the journal to operate as a resource for students to take advantage of and to get involved in the research process. I also want it to operate as a sign for students that says ‘research opportunities are here, and I’m capable of getting involved.’”

Oliver Chin, a senior majoring in biochemistry, gave his opinion on the program when asked about what he thought of it.

“It sounds really great,” Chin said. “A way for people to publish their art and for students to network and find each other. I think it’s a great idea, and even if I don’t contribute I would love to read it.”