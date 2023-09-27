The 30 new bikes are located at four racks around campus — outside the Lecture Hall, at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center, at the Upper East Gym and in Hinman College.

Coming as the result of a partnership between Transportation and Parking Services and Koloni, a technology company, the bikes are free for the first two hours.

Binghamton University has reintroduced the bike-share program after a previous vendor suspended their services.

Through a partnership between Transportation and Parking Services and Koloni Fleets, a technology company, bikes may be reserved free of charge for two hours every day. Through the collaboration, 30 new bikes are located at four racks around campus — outside the Lecture Hall, at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4), at the Upper East Gym and in Hinman College. The program’s reinstatement comes after the completion of the Greenway Project, a bicycle and pedestrian path running down Vestal Parkway between campus and Downtown Binghamton.

Brian Rose, the University’s vice president for student affairs, said the bike-share program will lead to positive changes for the University community.

“We were pleased with the utilization of the bikes provided by our previous bike vendor before they stopped operating,” Rose wrote in an email. “We think bikes have become even more attractive as an option with the addition of the Greenway and so [we’re] happy to find a new partner. Making it easier for our community to use bikes supports goals related to sustainability, health promotion and multi-model transportation.”

The bikes can be taken to any destination, as long as they are returned within two hours and will cost $5 per hour after. Users must download the Koloni app and add their credit card information to utilize the bike-share.

According to the Office of Sustainability, the University employs a broad network of “programs, projects and initiatives,” encompassing sustainable buildings and energy, water, food and dining and more. Efforts include using local vendors to distribute food on campus, leaving a large portion of green spaces undeveloped and promoting alternative transportation to reduce carbon emissions. Other forms of alternative transportation mentioned include public transportation, propane buses added to the Off Campus College Transport fleet, carpooling and the use of electric vehicles.

In 2022, BU earned a spot among the Princeton Review’s top-fifty “green schools,” reflecting its commitment to sustainability. The campus bike-share program offers an additional form of environmentally friendly transportation to students, faculty and staff.

Galya Hecht, a junior majoring in accounting, expressed that the reintroduced bike-share program will be helpful for students without cars.

“As someone who lives in Downtown Binghamton but does not have access to their own car, the bike-share program sounds like an effective and efficient alternative form of transportation,” Hecht said. “I like that it helps our campus become more environmentally friendly.”

Jackie Flynn, a senior majoring in nursing, said that she thought the new bike-share program would help promote physical activity for students.

“I think it’s a great way for students to be active and travel around campus,” Flynn said.