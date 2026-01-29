Chelsey Davis, 38, was the first person die in custody at the Broome County Jail since Sheriff Fred Akshar assumed office in 2023.

The Broome County Coroner released autopsy results into the death of Chelsey Davis, a woman who died hours after entering the county’s correctional facility in October.

Davis, 38, of Port Dickinson, New York, was determined to have died of “chronic alcohol use with hepatic cirrhosis,” according to the coroner’s autopsy report. Cirrhosis is permanent scarring of the liver that can be caused by various conditions and diseases, including alcohol abuse. The report listed “hemorrhagic pancreas, cardiac hypertrophy, atherosclerotic coronary disease” as contributing factors to her death. The results have been released with the approval of her family.

The toxicology report showed no alcohol or controlled substances detectable in Davis’ body at the time of death.

“[Davis’] tragic death stemmed from emotional trauma and a resulting depression that led to chronic alcohol abuse,” Davis’ family said in a statement. “Our family prays that the community respects our privacy during this difficult time.”

On Oct. 8, Davis was admitted to the Broome County Jail at 2:14 p.m. and went through the routine booking process soon after arrival, which includes medical screenings for substance abuse, mental health and other needs. She was admitted to a medical unit at 3:37 p.m. based on the findings of the screening.

Medical staff conducted another exam at 7:48 p.m. as part of a routine check but found no signs of “discomfort or distress.”

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., medical staff noticed changes in Davis’ behavior that prompted a third evaluation, where staff found she was “not exhibiting any issues to indicate a medical emergency.”

At 9:21 p.m., staff found her experiencing a medical emergency and attempted to perform life-saving measures, including CPR and using an automated external defibrillator. Efforts to revive her failed, and Davis was pronounced dead by EMTs on the scene at 10:12 p.m. in consultation with a physician.

Davis was incarcerated twice before her admittance on Oct. 8. In December 2024, she was charged with two counts of criminal contempt, along with one count of criminal contempt last June.

Davis is the first person to die in custody at the facility during Sheriff Fred Akshar’s administration, but not the first to die at the facility. Thirteen people died in the facility between 2011 and 2023, according to Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, an organization dedicated to fighting mass incarceration and advocating for incarcerated individuals.

The New York Division of Criminal Justice Services reported that between September 2024 and September 2025, there was a 57 percent increase in population at the facility.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, our hearts remain with the family of Chelsey Davis during this incredibly difficult time,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “This was the first death our administration had encountered, but I hope Chelsey’s family can find some comfort in knowing that our medical and correctional staff performed admirably and with vigilance, doing everything they could to save Chelsey’s life.”