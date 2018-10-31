The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Two people, one ID

FRIDAY, Oct. 26, 7:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a complaint at the East Gym. A staff member said a 19-year-old male suspect had entered the gym and went to the basketball courts. Then, a second suspect entered the gym using the same student ID card as the first suspect. Both suspects were in the gym when staff members realized what had happened. They found the suspects playing basketball, and upon asking the first suspect for his student ID card, the second suspect pulled it out of his shorts pocket. One of the suspects left before officers could question him. The other was warned that he couldn’t enter the gym without his student ID card and was not permitted to lend his ID card to others.

Hit it and fix it

SATURDAY, Oct. 27, 1:28 p.m. — Residential Life contacted UPD to report property damage in Endicott Hall of Newing College. Upon arriving at the residence hall, officers spoke with an 18-year-old male who said he had accidentally broken the ID scanner at the entrance to the building. The male said he was attempting to enter the residence hall, but the ID scanner did not work. He then punched the scanner, breaking it. According to the male, he hit the scanner in an effort to fix it. The male turned himself in to ResLife and agreed to pay for the damage to the scanner. He was not charged.

Missing speaker

SUNDAY, Oct. 28, 3:12 p.m. — An 18-year-old male contacted UPD to report his bluetooth speaker had been stolen from the third-floor common room in Delaware Hall of Newing College. The male said he last saw the speaker at 1:20 p.m. that day when he left the residence hall. When he returned to the common room around 5 p.m., the speaker was gone. Officers tried to connect the male’s phone back to the speaker to see if it was in the proximity of the common room, but they were unsuccessful.

Anger management

MONDAY, Oct. 29, 4:43 p.m. — An officer parked near the loading dock at the health sciences campus in Johnson City heard a loud engine revving and tires screeching. A few seconds later, the officer observed a vehicle driving at high speeds and swerving recklessly on the street. The car had two occupants: a female passenger and a male driver who was flailing his arms and appeared angry. When the two suspects were pulled over, the male suspect made movements toward the center console and appeared to hide something. The driver was unable to give the officer his driver’s license and instead offered his Broome County Jail ID card. The officer asked the driver why he was upset, and he said he was mad about an appointment he had just had. The suspects agreed to let the officer search the car, and he found rolling papers and Suboxone strips in the center console. The male said he purchased the Suboxone to control his anger, but didn’t have a prescription for it. He was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance.