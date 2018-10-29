Candidates running unopposed in Broome County:

State Sen. Fred Akshar (R)

State Sen. Fred Akshar is the Republican candidate for New York’s 52nd senate district in the New York State Senate. Elected in 2015, Akshar previously worked in law enforcement. He lives in Binghamton.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D)

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is the Democratic candidate for New York’s 123rd assembly district in the New York State Assembly. Elected in 2004, Lupardo previously was a member of the Broome County Legislature and worked as a community mental health educator and a faculty member at Binghamton University. She is originally from Staten Island and lives in Endwell.

Legislator Bob Weslar (D)

Legislator Bob Weslar is the Democratic candidate for legislative district 13 in the Broome County Legislature. Weslar lives on Binghamton’s West Side and was previously elected to his legislative seat in 2016.