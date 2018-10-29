Legislator Mary Kaminsky is the Democratic candidate for Broome County’s 14th district in the Broome County Legislature. Appointed as legislator in 2015 and re-elected in 2016, Kaminsky currently serves as the director of development for the Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP). She has also worked with Lourdes Hospice and is a member of the Binghamton North Side Assembly. Kaminsky holds a degree from Broome County Community College.

Kaminsky’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.